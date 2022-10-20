October 20, 2022
Election
Election2022 Election
Election

Lee County Republicans hold rally at VFW

By Troy E. Taylor
The Lee County Republicans and Sauk Valley Freedom Fighters conducted a rally for party candidates on Wednesday at the Dixon VFW. Those in attendance during the first part of the rally were, from left, organizer Brett Nicklaus; 74th District state representative candidate Bradley J. Fritts; U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood who is seeking a seat in the newly configured 16th District; Clay Whelan, candidate for Lee County sheriff and Peter McClanathan, candidate for a vacancy for the 15th judicial circuit. Other speakers scheduled to appear were state constitutional officer candidates Dan Brady for secretary of state, Shannon Teresi for comptroller and Tom Demmer for treasurer.

The Lee County Republicans and Sauk Valley Freedom Fighters conducted a rally for party candidates on Wednesday at the Dixon VFW. Those in attendance during the first part of the rally were, from left, organizer Brett Nicklaus; 74th District state representative candidate Bradley J. Fritts; U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood who is seeking a seat in the newly configured 16th District; Clay Whelan, candidate for Lee County sheriff and Peter McClanathan, candidate for a vacancy for the 15th judicial circuit. Other speakers scheduled to appear were state constitutional officer candidates Dan Brady for secretary of state, Shannon Teresi for comptroller and Tom Demmer for treasurer. (Troy Taylor)

The Lee County Republicans and Sauk Valley Freedom Fighters conducted a rally for party candidates on Wednesday at the Dixon VFW. Those in attendance during the first part of the rally were, from left, organizer Brett Nicklaus; 74th District state representative candidate Bradley J. Fritts; U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood who is seeking a seat in the newly configured 16th District; Clay Whelan, candidate for Lee County sheriff and Peter McClanathan, candidate for a vacancy for the 15th judicial circuit. Other speakers scheduled to appear were state constitutional officer candidates Dan Brady for secretary of state, Shannon Teresi for comptroller and Tom Demmer for treasurer.

The Lee County Republicans and Sauk Valley Freedom Fighters conducted a rally for party candidates on Wednesday at the Dixon VFW. Those in attendance during the first part of the rally were, from left, organizer and Palmyra committeeperson Brett Nicklaus; state representative candidate in the 74th District Bradley J. Fritts; U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood who is seeking a seat in the newly configured 16th District; Clay Whelan, candidate for Lee County sheriff; and Peter McClanathan, candidate for a vacancy for the 15th judicial circuit. Other speakers scheduled to appear were state constitutional officer candidates Dan Brady for secretary of state, Shannon Teresi for comptroller and Tom Demmer for treasurer. (Troy Taylor)

Election2022 Election
Troy Taylor

Troy E. Taylor

Was named editor for Saukvalley.com and the Gazette and Telegraph in 2021. An Illinois native, he has been a reporter or editor in daily newspapers since 1989.