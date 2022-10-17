Kane County Democrats to hold Oct. 27 ‘Get Out the Vote’ fundraiser

ELGIN – Kane County Democrats are hosting their annual Get Out the Vote Fall Fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way, Elgin, according to a news release.

Democratic speakers scheduled to appear include Gov. JB Pritzker, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, U.S. Reps. Bill Foster, of Naperville, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, of Schaumburg, as well as statewide candidates seeking reelection.

Tickets cost $40 per person, $70 for a couple, $100 for a family and $600 for a table of 10.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

For more detailed information or to purchase fundraiser tickets call 630-513-1588, visit www.kanedems.org, email at info@kanedems.org or online at secure.actblue.com.