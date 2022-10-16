17th U.S. House race still tight, rating sites show

The needle moved ever slightly in the open and competitive 17th District U.S. House race between Democrat Eric Sorensen and Republican Esther Joy King, according to one of the nation’s independent race rating sites.

Inside Elections with Nathan Gonzales said in its rating of Oct. 7 the race had now tilted Democrat.

That’s a move from where it had been since early August, when the race had been categorized as a tossup.

The political report FiveThirtyEight listed the Illinois 17th District race among its 50 most competitive. The site’s weekly projections have been largely unchanged since Sept. 24.

For its Oct. 15 report on its computer modeling, it has Sorensen winning 67 out of 100 times, King winning 33 of 100. The vote margin remains a slim 51 to 48.

On Oct 12, Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia rated the race a tossup.

The Cook Political report showed the race was among 31 in the House that were a tossup.

Statewide races polling

The Sun-Times/WBEZ released polling data Friday on state constitutional races that showed JB Pritzker with a 49% to 34% advantage over Darren Bailey in the race for governor.

The poll of voters conducted Oct. 10-11 showed Democratic candidates with advantages in the other races. For secretary of state, Alexi Giannoulias led Dan Brady 43% to 32%; for attorney general, Kwame Raoul led Thomas DeVore 44% to 35%; for comptroller Susana Mendoza led Shannon Teresi 46% to 32%; and for treasurer, Michael Frerichs led Tom Demmer 43% to 35%. The poll had a margin of error of plus/minus 3.5 percentage points.

