Lou Ness, McHenry County Board 2022 election questionnaire

Full Name: Louisett (Lou) Ness

What office are you seeking? McHenry County Board - D7

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Woodstock

Occupation: Small Business Owner - Forward Effect Coaching & Consulting, we design and deliver learning and development curriculum, focues on leadership Education

Masters in Mediation

Basic coaching certification

Certification in Organization and Relationship Systems Coaching (ORSCC- equivilant to a Masters Degree) Critical Incident Stress Manangement (CISM)

Pastoral education 3 units (Rockford Police & Fire Chapain)

Fellow at the University of Illinois Public Health Leadership Institute

Certification in Incident Command and FEMA Programs

Campaign Website: www.citizensforlouness.com

What would be your top three priorities?

1. Advocate for Working Families: Created a platform that reflects the concerns of working families and marginalized groups.

2. Educate the Community on ways we will secure democracy, fighting disinformation and urging for a strong free press.

3. Elevate the possibility of local solutions to local problems thereby developing healthy neighborhoods and communities that work together for the common good.

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

This is a puzzling question for me since it never has come up at a door or in a meet & greet. Voters have rarely talked about the burden of high taxes. I know it gets rolled out in campaigns year after year. I also know that McHenry has one of the highest per capita incomes in the nation. The county board is responsible for 7% of tax funds. Board members have very little power to make asignificant difference on taxes. However, I believe it’s a trigger point for voters because the real work of integrating people into safe decent housing with livable wages, strong health care, transportation and the ability to work and live without worry can be overwhelming to consider. I believe the county board could urge a statewide collective of every taxing body to come to the table and review the taxing formula, this would have to include schools. It would take considerable will and a collective agreement to work together, it could be done.

Voters also cited crime as a concern. What do you think needs to be done to address this concern?

In a recent assessment conducted by the McHenry County Health Department residents overwhelmingly stated they felt safe in McHenry County. However I do believe vigilance and transparency on the part of those charged with public safety is important in the continued safety of our communities. What crime are people talking about? Since the passage of the Safe T Act, I have heard republicans talk about the spread of crime, however, the how people report conflicts with those comments. I do believe the corrdinate efforts by the police community to share training space and programs addressing persons with mental illness will also be invalueable in the continued well being and safety in our county.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within McHenry County?

As a small business owner, I understand what small business brings to acommunity and the challenges of small business owners. The work and energy it takes to design, develop and deliver as a small business owner is significant. The reources and tech services larger business often exist in the corporate structure. Communities could create incubator events that encraouge the development of new ideas while providing collective resources for small business owners.

I live in Woodstock and we are growing, I understand the different views around growth. I encourage the integrated approach. Small business development and supported by locally driven consumers amd manufacturing, box stores as a balance. I am a member of two chambers and whenever possible I shop local.

However, I understand the recources bigger business can bring to acommunity. The advancment of clearn energy and Green industrail corridors offer some innovative ways to achieve this balance. For example, the geo-thermal plan for the Woodstock Courhouse will keep occupancy expenses lower. The green corridor along Route 14 offers incentives for green business development. These ideas encourage business development in ways that respect open spaces, while meeting the goals of growth. I also believe that Workforce housing will help business development in our area, matching housing expenses to wages. The new Manufacturing Department at McHenry County College will offer programs to students looking to the trades as a career choice, Together all these ideas will promote growth.

Do you think McHenry County should continue to challenge the new state law that prohibits its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement? Why or why not?

I never supported the ICE contract. It’s time to let it go, move on to other ways of managing those people who committ crimes and require incarceration as a result of being in the United States illegally. I would urge the County to consider other ways to use the space. I know the county loses revenue as a result of losing the contract, however it also reduces expenses, staffing, food, medical care, untilites. Finally, residents of McHenry County oppose the contract and have voiced thier disapproval.

What is the County Board’s role in addressing audit issues at the McHenry County Regional Office of Education?

I don’t know. I have very little knowledge of this position. It is something I would like tp explore more closely. However my questions is this, “Why do we have this office?” Every child in our county is in a school district with it’s own adminstrative staff. This position feels redundant to me. If we could elminate this office, the funding could be redirected to other county needs. I know they manage the truant program, however that is a simple fix at the local school district level. Perhaps if I had more information I would have a different opinion.

What road and bridge infrastructure needs to be addressed in McHenry County?

There is not enough space here to answer this question. It appears, from all the construction everywhere, roads and bridges are finally getting the attention they deserve. CDBG funds are avaiable to assist low income communties with infrastructure needs. I did look for a comphrehensive infrastructure plan that took in all the communities and unincorporated roads and could not find one, This is a recurring theme across all issues - communities not working together when an activity affects all county residents. I would like to see this changed.

What are the top issues facing Valley Hi Nursing Home and how should the County Board help address them?

In the past year over 1 million elderly people fell into poverty. Even with the increase in Social Security in Jan. of 2023, inflation and continued increases in living expanse will cause this number to grow. I know from the past that Valley Hi is an amazing facility that provides excellent care for indigent seniors. I have been attempting to reach Valley Hi to talk with them and senior services of McHenry County. I am waiting for a response. I will be speaking to the Adminstrator of Valley Hi next week.

Assess the McHenry County Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. What changes, if any, need to be made related to the pandemic or any future response?

I actually thought the Health Department did an excellent job during the pandemic. Yes, there were some things that did not work, yet overall, the work was excellent. The community push back was daunting. The States Attorney sueing the Health Department at the request of Sheriff Prim was dispicable. The many leaders who refused to model good practice around masking and isolation was uncalled for and finally the incessant questioning of health officials to be always ready with definitve information was unreasonable. Coved-19 was unprecedented in it’s scope and ever evolving shifts. How could anyone know everything about the Virus? The Health Department urged the use of historically sound measures to stay safe. This was all they had for a very long time. It was not enough for some of the leaders and the residents in our county.

If you could reverse one decision made by the County Board last year, what would it be?

There is nothing the county baord did that I would reverse. However, it angers me the States Attorney can launch frivlous lawsuits and we taxpayers pay the bill. After some research I now understand the County Board has no authority to stop the misuse of our tax dollars in this way. Our only recourse is at the ballot box.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

No. I don’t think we have a local crime problem, no matter what some are saying. However I always believe we can do better and be forward thinking. The gravest issues for our county are accidental overdoses and deaths by vehicular accidents. Programs like the one in Kane County where people arrested for drug use are immediatly enrolled in treatment and training for law enforement officers on mental illness that teaches ways to manage people from first contact, make a difference. This was once a training offered in every county in the state. It has long since disappeared. I know there is talk of bringing it back and using social workers to help the police. Mobile mental health units can also help reduce the number of people who are arrested and incarcerated for crimes that result from amental illness.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

I am unsure of how to answer this. I can speak for my district in Woodstock and Wonderlake. Route 47 is awful. There is significant apprehension about the roundabouts at Route 47 and Country Club Road. Route 47 from 176 to Ware Road is perilous during the day with high traffic. I believe it is important to target the main artieries used to navagate the county and connect communities. This will only worsen as Communities grow. As to other areas, I’m unsure. Wonderlake has it’s own very different set of challenges when it comes to roads. Currently they are assessing the community infrastruture with NIU to prepare for the significant growth that is going happen as a result of the large subdivision that has already started building, which over the next five years, with the development of 1400 acres into single family housing, will double the population of Wonderlake. Roads in Wonderlake shift between those in the incorporated area and unincorporated areas that are served by the township.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

Who would not support decreasing taxes, that’s not the question. Do people know what the taxes get them, the services. Do they feel these services are valuable and worthy for the residents and their families? If no, what are they willing to do to change the formula? Changing property taxes requires a fair tax structure which involves having all the players at the table. This could be a statewide Task Force that works in regions where the groups are comprised of people from different areas. The purpose for this would be creating the possibility of people hearing each others concerns and then finding a solution that is fair and just. I have been called naive because I believe people, when committed to working together, can solve tough problems.The county cannot make up the difference for the kind of relief people are asking for. It would require a redistribution of wealth and resources and that is not under our authority.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Of course I do. I would want more than a document. However as Board members we are limited by what we can do to another elected person. The County Board strengthened it’s Ethics Laws two years ago. I believe when an elected person violates the public trust given to them, there should be consquences. When Tina Hill was charged with driving under the nfluence (DUI), the board drove her to resignation. When Steve Rieck was charged with driving under the influence (DUI), he and others chuckled. I know Rieck is not a County Board member - however this conduct makes us all look foolish. I would like to see Ethics Laws that apply to every elected official in the State, not just board members. The most egrecious thing our elected official can do is violate the public trust and for me, lying falls into that catagory. I feel strongly about this, which is why I am careful about answering these and other questions.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I am good with the Act. Citizens have a right to examine anything that falls within the public pervue. If something is too personal they can request a judge seal the document. This Act assures transparency.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Anything that is the people’s business is owned by the public, therefore, giving them the ability to see and hear what we do and how we do it is important. I would like to see public meetings take place when the public could attend. This would mean evening meetings or at least split committee meetings between day and evening. Currently if you are a county board member holding afull time job would not work, since the lion’s share of our business is during the business day. malancing the work to accomodate those who work full time jobs is a step that would allow for more people to attend/run for office. In addition if we have nothing to hide, transparency is simple. In a world where everyone is recording everything conducting ourselves with integrity at all times is important. Offering hi-bred meetings, placing minutes from all meetings on the County web site, Registering any conversation or meeting that constitutes apublic meeting of elected people, the county board members do these things now.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I would use my skill as an L&D Consultant to strengthen existing small businesses, urge the County to promote a partnership with the SBA and local units of government to provide expertise small owners cannot afford. I would encourage the development of programs for small businesses by partnering with McHenry COunty College and the Shaw Center. I would also urge communities to be innovative and trigger entrepenurial ideas, incubating jobs and skills outside the normal idea of store front retail. Growing business in communties, increases revenue and traffic to those places that sucessfully support start-up ideas. Finally, finding ways for people to live and work in our county through a strong program that promotes workforce housing and integrated public transportation. This would allow small business owners to hire from within the community and utilize the skill and talent of emerging business people through mentoring and training.

Being able to live and work in the community increase the success of everyone, encourages engagement in local groups and strengthens the health & well being of everyone.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No. The point of Ethics Laws and transparency is for the voters to know what we are up to as elected officials. I don’t believe anyone running for office should be allowed to hide anything under a nondiscloser agreement. My response is based on how I understand this question.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

I am against this as stated in the previous question