Kane County Democratic Women to host forum on abortion rights

ST. CHARLES – Kane County Democratic Women will host a free forum on “Our Rights Are on the Ballot: The Impact of Dobbs v. Jackson!” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Dr., St. Charles, according to a news release.

Dobbs vs. Jackson was the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the Roe vs. Wade decision on abortion rights.

The forum is open to the public.

The keynote speaker, Lake County 19th Circuit Associate Judge Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford will present a judicial perspective.

A Democrat, Rochford is running against Republican Mark Curran Jr. for the Second District Illinois Supreme court on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot. The Supreme Court’s Second District includes DeKalb, Kendall, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

According to her campaign, Rochford, a former assistant state’s attorney, is committed to expanding access and inclusion in the state’s legal system.

Three panelists will present their work as advocates, followed by questions from the audience, the release stated.

The panelists will be Ameri Klafeta, director of the Women’s and Reproductive Rights Project for the Illinois American Civil Liberties Union; State Rep. Anna Moeller, D-Elgin; and Rianne Hawkins, director of Advocacy and Campaigns for Illinois Planned Parenthood.

In her role, Klafeta works to expand access to reproductive health care and gender equality, the release stated.

Hawkins has worked for passage of the Reproductive Health Act which codifies autonomy in making health care decisions; the Equal Rights Amendment, a constitutional amendment to guarantee legal gender equality for women and men; and the Keeping Youth Safe and Health Act, which creates personal health and safety standards for grades K-5 and updates and expands comprehensive sexual health education standards, the release stated.

In her role as state representative, Moeler has supported legislation on pay equity, increased access to health care, care for the elderly and disabled and support for victims of sexual assault.