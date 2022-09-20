September 19, 2022
Election
Election2022 Election
Election

Dan Ugaste fundraiser set for Thursday in Geneva

State Rep. for 65th District seeks third term

By Shaw Local News Network

Dan Ugaste State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva (Shaw Media file photo)

GENEVA – State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, is hosting a fundraiser for his re-election campaign from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Penrose Brewing, 509 Stevens St., Geneva, according to a news release from the campaign.

The cost is $50 per person or $75 per couple and tickets are available online at www.UgasteForIllinois.com.

All tickets will be held at the door. Attendance confirmation should be sent to maureen@redleaderstrategies.com.

Ugaste, who is seeking his third term, is facing a challenge from Democrat Linda Robertson of St. Charles on the No.v 8 general election ballot.

Election2022 ElectionKane County