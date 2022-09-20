Dan Ugaste fundraiser set for Thursday in Geneva

GENEVA – State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, is hosting a fundraiser for his re-election campaign from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Penrose Brewing, 509 Stevens St., Geneva, according to a news release from the campaign.

The cost is $50 per person or $75 per couple and tickets are available online at www.UgasteForIllinois.com.

All tickets will be held at the door. Attendance confirmation should be sent to maureen@redleaderstrategies.com.

Ugaste, who is seeking his third term, is facing a challenge from Democrat Linda Robertson of St. Charles on the No.v 8 general election ballot.