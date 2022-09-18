Illinois 65th Dist. candidate Robertson hosts campaign event in Geneva

GENEVA – Friends of Illinois 65th District candidate Linda Robertson, a scientist and St. Charles small-business owner, will host ‘Rock the 65th!’ featuring the west suburban rock band JEB at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Penrose Brewing 509 Stevens St., Geneva, her campaign announced in a news release.

Tickets are available for $50 at secure.actblue.com/donate/il65rocks, and include two drinks and appetizers.

JEB – John Engelmann Band – plays original rock music that Engelmann describes as “all original fare, with a heaping helping of countryfied funkabilly slathered over steaming chunks of classic rock medallions. You won’t know the songs, but you’ll like ‘em.”

Robertson, a Democrat, is running against incumbent Republican Dan Ugaste of Geneva in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Dan Ugaste Illinois State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva (Shaw Media file photo)

Robertson entered the race after seeing that Ugaste might otherwise run unopposed.

“I’ve spent my career in a traditionally male-dominated field as a scientist,” Robertson stated in the release. “So I am well-suited to stand up for a woman’s right to make health care decisions for her own body, support common-sense gun legislation to help keep our children safe and promote scientifically sound climate initiatives that are not only good for the planet, but good for Illinois workers and a thriving economy.”

Robertson stated in the release that supporters from throughout the district and stepping up to show their support and enthusiasm for her campaign.

“I’ve knocked on hundreds of doors and have taken the time to really listen to what’s important to the people who live and work in the 65th District,” Robertson stated in the release. “They’re excited to get behind a scientist and small-business owner like myself who cares about putting their needs over partisan politics.”

She said that enthusiasm is evident in community events, such at Rock the 65th!, where people from various backgrounds are volunteering for her campaign.

“Rock the 65th! will not only support my candidacy, it also will be a celebration of community and what we can achieve when we work together to put the issues that matter most to people first,” stated in the release. “The people who are reaching out to help this campaign are truly remarkable.”

Robertson has been endorsed by fellow scientists U.S. Reps. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, Bill Foster, D-Naperville, the Sierra Club and the AFL-CIO.

More information is available at votelinda65.com.