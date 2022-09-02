Darren Bailey to meet with voters in Rock Falls on Saturday

ROCK FALLS — State Sen. Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for governor, will meet with prospective voters on Saturday, his campaign confirmed.

Bailey is scheduled to appear 6 p.m. at Whiteside County Republican headquarters in the North Offices at Canal Plaza, 102 E. Rock Falls Road.

The event will be catered by Triple P BBQ, said a news release from MIke Lewis, who is the Republican candidate for Whiteside County sheriff.

Bailey won the Republican nomination on June 28. This will be his second visit to the Sauk Valley during this campaign. His tour bus stopped in Amboy on June 17 during the primary.

Bailey, who is from Clay County, was elected to the state senate in 2021.

Bailey’s running mate is radio broadcaster Stephanie Trussell.

Bailey is running against Gov. JB Pritzker in the Nov. 8 general election. Pritzker made a campaign appearance with voters on Sunday at the Whiteside County Democratic Headquarters in Rock Falls.