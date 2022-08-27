Campaign notebook: Pritzker, Sorensen will have meet’n’greet in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS — Gov. JB Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and congressional candidate Eric Sorensen will appear 8 a.m. Sunday at the Whiteside County Democratic Headquarters at 804 First Avenue for a meet and greet.

Dave’s coffee cakes, juice and coffee will be served.

Pritzker and Stratton are again on the ballot for their respective seats. Their opponents are the Republican ticket of Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell.

Sorensen, a former television weather meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities, is running for the 17th District seat that will be vacated by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.

Sorensen got 38% of the vote in the June primary against five other candidates.

Sorensen’s opponent in the Nov. 8 general election is Esther Joy King, a lawyer and U.S. Army Reservist from the Quad Cities who is making her second run for the office having secured the Republican primary with 67% of the vote.