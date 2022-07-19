Longtime Kane County Board member will not seek recount in Republican primary loss

The Kane County Board’s longest-serving board member won’t be moving on to the November election.

Final vote tallies show Barbara Wojnicki, who has represented her district for 24 years, lost the Republican primary by 11 votes to David Young. Final vote tallies showed Young with 896 votes and Wojnicki with 885 votes.

Kane County Board candidate Barbara Wojnicki (Photo provided by Barbara Wojnicki )

When reached Monday, Wojnicki said she has not yet called Young to concede but said she would work to get him elected in November.

“I’m not asking for a recount,” the Campton Hills woman said. “I don’t think they’ve ever been successful.”

Young, of Elgin, did not submit a candidate questionnaire in the primary and has not responded to requests for comment sent through his campaign website.

On his campaign website, Young lists a ban on masks and vaccines as part of his “America First” platform. He also lists securing elections, lowering property taxes, eliminating the gas tax, protecting open space and backing law enforcement through proper funding for the Kane County Sheriff’s Office among his priorities.

Scott Johansen ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for District 15 and will face Young in the November election. District 15 includes Campton Hills and parts of Elgin, Lily Lake, Virgil and Pingree Grove.

Wojnicki said she was proud of her contributions to the county board during her 24-year tenure. She will remain on the board until a new board member is seated after the November election.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, and it was a wonderful journey,” Wojnicki said of her tenure on the county board. “I wish the best to David Young.”