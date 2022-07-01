Software snafu delays Kane primary election results after state board made changes

GENEVA – Kane County’s primary election night did not come off without a hitch, as two software programs suddenly didn’t mesh and barely any results were posted before 10 p.m.

Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham blamed it on the State Board of Elections making changes.

“We were already getting votes in and we had to move a portion of our program to make sure all the votes were counted,” Cunningham said. “I apologize.”

Of 313,972 registered voters, 30,855 Republicans voted, a turnout of 9.63%, and 26,181 Democrats voted, a turnout of 8.34%, according to the clerk’s statistics.

The last day for mail-in ballots to be counted is July 12 and the official vote canvass is July 19.

The general election is Nov. 8.