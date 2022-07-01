July 01, 2022
Software snafu delays Kane primary election results after state board made changes

Cunningham: ‘I apologize’

By Brenda Schory
Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham, who is running for re-election against challenger Douglas Warlick, troubleshoots an IT issue regarding the election results from his Geneva office after the polls closed for the General Primary Election on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham, who is running for re-election against challenger Douglas Warlick, troubleshoots an IT issue regarding the election results from his Geneva office after the polls closed for the General Primary Election on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

GENEVA – Kane County’s primary election night did not come off without a hitch, as two software programs suddenly didn’t mesh and barely any results were posted before 10 p.m.

Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham blamed it on the State Board of Elections making changes.

“We were already getting votes in and we had to move a portion of our program to make sure all the votes were counted,” Cunningham said. “I apologize.”

Of 313,972 registered voters, 30,855 Republicans voted, a turnout of 9.63%, and 26,181 Democrats voted, a turnout of 8.34%, according to the clerk’s statistics.

The last day for mail-in ballots to be counted is July 12 and the official vote canvass is July 19.

The general election is Nov. 8.

Brenda Schory

