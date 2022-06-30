AP calls 37th Senate race for Win Stoller

Win Stoller’s 527-vote advantage in the Republican primary for the 37th District state senate appears insurmountable, the Associated Press determined on Thursday.

The AP picked Stoller, a one-term incumbent from Germantown Hills, as the winner at 1:26 p.m. with 98.1% of the vote counted.

According to unofficial results, Stoller leads Dixon business owner Brett Nicklaus 11,122 to 10,595.

By Thursday afternoon, neither candidate had acknowledged the AP call on their respective campaigns’ Facebook pages — their main outlet for communicating with supporters.

Stoller appeared to have claimed victory as early as Wednesday in a post writing: “I am excited and honored to be returning to Sprinfield for a second term.”

He said he would be leading with conservative principles to tackle those challenges.

Nicklaus posted Thursday morning: “Our team continues to monitor results to ensure all legally cast ballots are counted. The democratic process demands full diligence. I acknowledge my opponent’s apparent lead and look forward to final results.”