June 30, 2022
Election
Election2022 Election
Election

AP calls 37th Senate race for Win Stoller

Dixon’s Brett Nicklaus says his campaign is monitoring to ensure all legally cast ballots are counted

By Troy E. Taylor

Two Republicans will face off for the 37th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives in the June 28, 2022 primary election: Brett Nicklaus (right), a financial planner and business owner from Dixon, and incumbent Win Stoller (left), a business owner from Germantown Hills who was first elected to the 37th seat in 2020. (Photos provided by Brett Nicklaus and Win Stoller)

Win Stoller’s 527-vote advantage in the Republican primary for the 37th District state senate appears insurmountable, the Associated Press determined on Thursday.

The AP picked Stoller, a one-term incumbent from Germantown Hills, as the winner at 1:26 p.m. with 98.1% of the vote counted.

According to unofficial results, Stoller leads Dixon business owner Brett Nicklaus 11,122 to 10,595.

By Thursday afternoon, neither candidate had acknowledged the AP call on their respective campaigns’ Facebook pages — their main outlet for communicating with supporters.

Stoller appeared to have claimed victory as early as Wednesday in a post writing: “I am excited and honored to be returning to Sprinfield for a second term.”

He said he would be leading with conservative principles to tackle those challenges.

Nicklaus posted Thursday morning: “Our team continues to monitor results to ensure all legally cast ballots are counted. The democratic process demands full diligence. I acknowledge my opponent’s apparent lead and look forward to final results.”

2022 Election Primary: Illinois Senate 37th District2022 ElectionElection
Troy Taylor

Troy E. Taylor

Was named editor for Saukvalley.com and the Gazette and Telegraph in 2021. An Illinois native, he has been a reporter or editor in daily newspapers since 1989.