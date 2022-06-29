Vote: Four in race for 16th U.S. House Republican primary

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 16th District U.S. House Republican primary that had four candidates seeking the open seat, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, Michael ReBresh, Walt Peters and Joanne Guillemette.

The newly drawn 16th district includes parts of Ogle and Lee counties, as also includes parts of Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, DeKalb, Bureau, Henry, Putnam, La Salle, Grundy, Livingston, Marshall, Stark, Peoria, Woodford, Tazewell, McLean and Ford.

There were no candidates for the Democratic primary.

The 16th became an open seat when U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who has served in Congress since 2011, withdrew.

LaHood, who has served the 18th District since 2015 and was an Illinois state senator from 2011 to 2015, is a former state’s attorney and holds a law degree from John Marshall Law School. The 18th District was eliminated after the 2020 Census and his Peoria address is now in the 16th.

Rebresh is a truck driver from Minooka, Peters is a retired executive in the aviation industry from Rockford and Guillemette is a career lawyer in government and private practice from Rockford.

Immigration, national defense, gun violence, school safety and term limits were issues that emerged during the campaign.