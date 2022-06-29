U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood thanks voters for GOP nomination in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District race

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood thanked voters for a “resounding victory” Tuesday in a field of four candidates seeking the Republican nomination in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District.

“Thank you to the Republican voters in the 16th Congressional District for delivering us a resounding victory in the primary election,” LaHood said in a statement. “It’s clear that 16th District voters want a strong conservative voice and local advocate in Congress who will defend our Midwestern values. I look forward to the work ahead to earn the trust of 16th District voters in the general election this November.”

There was no Democratic primary for the same seat, and no other candidates have been announced for the general election.

Votes still were being tallied when The Associated Press called the race for LaHood at 9:15 p.m. At that point, he had more than 60% of the votes.

“Illinois and America are at a crossroads,” LaHood said, adding that Democrats at the state and federal level are to blame for a “path of decline.”

LaHood pledged to work toward Republicans gaining control of the U.S. House.

“As we move past the primary, it is critical the Republicans in Illinois and across the country come together to support our candidates this fall,” he said. “Working together, we can elect strong Republicans throughout Illinois, take back Congress and fire Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi for good.”

LaHood has represented the 18th District since 2015. But that district was eliminated when Illinois’ congressional delegation was reduced by one based on the results of the 2020 census. His home now resides within the newly drawn 16th District.

Congress 16th District candidate Darin LaHood (Photo Provided by Darin LaHood )

The newly drawn 16th district includes parts of Ogle and Lee counties, as well as parts of Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, DeKalb, Bureau, Henry, Putnam, La Salle, Grundy, Livingston, Marshall, Stark, Peoria, Woodford, Tazewell, McLean and Ford.

With more than 61% of the vote counted, The Associated Press said LaHood had 38,189 votes, Walt Peters had 8,285 votes, JoAnne Guillemette had 7,693 and Michael Rebresh had 5,096.

The 16th District became an open seat when U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who has served in Congress since 2011, decided not to seek another term.

LaHood was an Illinois state senator from 2011 to 2015, is a former state’s attorney and holds a law degree from John Marshall Law School.

Immigration, national defense, gun violence, school safety and term limits were issues that emerged during the campaign.