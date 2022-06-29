Update: DeKalb County election results trickle in on new online platform

SYCAMORE – Almost three hours after primary polls closed Tuesday in DeKalb County, election results were updated on a new portal via the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office online.

Results can be found at www.platinumelectionresults.com/races/66/8.

The reporting was delayed slightly Tuesday after DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Doug Johnson said an issue with the software delayed reporting.

When asked about the election results about 9 p.m., Johnson said he’d been working with his staff and technical support to fix an issue with the software needed to update election results. Johnson said a representative from a technical support vendor that provides tech support to the clerk’s office did not show up Tuesday, and there was an issue with adapting to recently installed software.

In DeKalb, candidates and members of the DeKalb County Democratic Party gathered at Fatty’s Pub & Grille to await results. As of 9:30 p.m., no results had yet been posted on the clerk’s website, www.dekalb.il.electionconsole.com, which normally is updated live throughout election nights as votes are tallied.

“I am getting information from the clerk’s office they’re having issues with the online software,” said Kori Rempfer, chair for the Democratic Party. I don’t know when we’ll get updates.”

Voter turnout data was being published as of 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, and race results are live as of 10:14 p.m.

This story was updated at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, with additional information.