GENEVA – The Kane County primary election results were stalled Tuesday night due to problems with its software system.

Kane County Republican Party Chairman Kenneth Shepro said election officials told him it was a software problem.

“The Hart InterCivic technicians are working to correct the problem,” Shepro said.

As of 10:27 p.m., viewers attempting to get election results are getting an error message. Prior to the error message, results had been stalled for more than an hour.