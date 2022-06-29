Long-time incumbent wins GOP nomination for Kendall County Treasurer

Kendall County Treasurer Jill Ferko Republican easily turned back a challenge by Oswego Village Trustee Kit Kuhrt in the June 28 Republican primary election.

Unofficial vote totals showed the 20-year incumbent treasurer with 6,231 ballots to 4,266 for her opponent, giving Ferko nearly 60% of the vote.

While Kendall County Democrats may yet slate a candidate to run in the fall election, there was no candidate on the primary ballot, meaning Ferko may very well coast unopposed to a sixth term in office.

Ferko was first elected treasurer in 2002 and was emphasizing her experience during the campaign. She cited efforts to implement a new computer software program to streamline county payroll and workforce management under one system.

Kuhrt said it is time for a change in the office after 20 years. He called for increased transparency by putting county financial records on-line and suggested that the budget for the treasurer’s office could be reduced while improving service.