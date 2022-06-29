June 29, 2022
Koukol and Kellogg top GOP field in race for Kendall County Board District 2 seats

By Mark Foster
Kendall County Board member Dan Koukol of Oswego delivers a campaign stump speech on June 16, 2022 in downtown Oswego. Koukol is seeking reelection to his District 2 seat. (Mark Foster -- mfoster@shawmedia.com)

Incumbent Kendall County Board members Dan Koukol of Oswego and Matt Kellogg of Yorkville appeared to be cruising to Republican nominations for reelection to their District 2 board seats in the June 28 primary.

Six Republicans were seeking five available nomination slots in the Republican primary. The winners will face-off against three Democrats in the Nov. 8 general election.

With all 38 precincts reporting, Koukol led the field with 2,844 votes, followed by less than half a percentage point by Kellogg with 2,784 ballots.

Former Oswego Village President Brian LeClercq received 2,098 votes. Also making the cut was Oswego Township Trustee Donna Sawicki with 1989 ballots.

Kendall County Young Republicans Chairman Gabriella Shanahan of Joliet edged out Oswego Township Truste Diane Selmer for the final nomination slot.

Shanahan received 1,690 votes to 1,671 for Selmer.

The three Democrats on the ballot in District 2 included incumbent board member Elizabeth Flowers of Montgomery along with Brooke Shanley of Aurora and Zach Bachmann of Oswego.

Flowers polled 2,568 votes, to 1,873 for Shanley and 1,708 for Bachmann.

Two District 2 board members were not running for reelection. They are Democrat Robyn Vickers of Oswego and County Board Chairman Scott Gryder, also of Oswego, who is running for the GOP’s nomination for the 14th Congressional District seat.

Kendall County is divided into two districts, with five board members elected from each.

District 2 covers the east side of the county and includes all or portions of Oswego, Yorkville, Montgomery, Boulder Hill, Plainfield and Joliet.

