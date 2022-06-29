Here’s McHenry County’s unofficial election results for Tuesday’s primary

These are the unofficial election results for contested races across McHenry County as of about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The results do not include provisionally cast or late-arriving, mail-in ballots. Vote totals are not finalized until two weeks after Election Day.

An asterisk indicates who is leading in each race. Two candidates from each McHenry County Board race moves on to the November ballot.

Candidates are in the order they appear on the McHenry County Clerk’s Office website. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Nonpartisan referendums

Harvard sales tax

Yes: 229 votes (36%)

No: 412 (64%)*

Crystal Lake Park District commissioner terms

Yes: 2,102 votes (28%)

No: 5,463 (72%)*

Republican primaries

U.S. Senator

Casey Chlebek: 72,864 votes (11%)

Peggy Hubbard: 169,855 (25%)

Robert “Bobby” Piton: 63,317 (9%)

Jimmy Lee Tillman II: 34,951 (5%)

Anthony Williams: 50,537 (7%)

Kathy Salvi: 207,982 (30%)*

Matthew “Matt” Dubiel: 87,456 (13%)

11th Congressional District

Jerry Evans: 10,997 votes (22%)

Andrea Heeg: 3,297 (7%)

Catalina Lauf: 15,189 (31%)*

Susan L. Hathaway-Altman: 5,909 (12%)

Cassandra Tanner Miller: 3,671 (8%)

Mark Joseph Carroll: 9,822 (20%)

16th Congressional District

Darin LaHood: 55,957 votes (66%)*

Walt Peters: 11,208 (13%)

JoAnne Guillemette: 10,377 (12%)

Michael Rebresh: 6,843 (8%)

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell: 440,791 votes (57%)*

Paul Schimpf and Carolyn Schofield: 32,820 (4%)

Richard Irvin and Avery Bourne: 114,908 (15%)

Gary Rabine and Aaron Del Mar: 51,011 (7%)

Max Solomon and Latasha Fields: 7,049 (1%)

Jesse Sullivan and Kathleen Murphy: 120,876 (16%)

Attorney General

Steve Kim: 235,737 (35%)

David Shestokas: 144,625 (21%)

Thomas DeVore: 299,808 votes (44%)*

Secretary of State

Dan Brady: 526,076 votes (77%)*

John Milhiser: 161,274 (23%)

Illinois Senate District 35

Dave Syverson: 15,212 votes (75%)*

Eli Nicolosi: 5,024 (25%)

Illinois House District 66

Arin Thrower: 3,339 (50%)

Connie Cain: 3,403 (50%)*

McHenry County Sheriff

Antonio “Tony” Colatorti: 11,433 votes (41%)

Robb Tadelman: 16,786 (59%)*

McHenry County Board - District 3

Robert “Bob” Nowak: 1,406 votes (38%)*

Eric Hendricks: 1,280 (34%)*

Robert “Bob” Reining: 1,045 (28%)

McHenry County Board - District 4

Paul Barthel: 714 votes (13%)

Joseph “Joe” Gottemoller: 1,802 (32%)*

Mike “Shorty” Shorten: 1,638 (30%)*

Suzanne K. Delaney: 1,395 (25%)

McHenry County Board - District 5

Stephen Doherty: 1,817 votes (42%)*

Terri Greeno: 1,292 (30%)*

Justin Franzke: 1,227 (28%)

McHenry County Board - District 6

Carl Kamienski: 1,615 votes (33%)*

Pamela Althoff: 2,176 (44%)*

Erik Sivertsen: 1,123 (23%)

Illinois Supreme Court - District 2

Mark C. Curran Jr.: 30,728 votes (30%)*

John A. Noverini: 22,635 (22%)

Daniel B. Shanes: 29,413 (28%)

Susan F. Hutchinson: 21,332 (20%)

Democratic primaries

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton: 731,648 votes (92%)*

Beverly Miles and Karla Shaw: 65,570 (8%)

Secretary of State

Alexi Giannoulias: 410,830 votes (53%)*

David H. Moore: 69,159 (9%)

Anna M. Valencia: 267,674 (34%)

Sidney Moore: 30,522 (4%)

McHenry County Clerk

Andrew “Drew” J. Georgi Jr.: 2,717 votes (20%)

Mary Mahady: 10,950 (80%)*

McHenry County Board - District 2

John K. Collins: 695 votes (26%)*

Thomas M. Pavelko: 580 (21%)

Gloria Van Hof: 1,429 (53%)*

Illinois Appellate Court - District 2

Rene Cruz: 25,108 votes (27%)

Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford: 41,407 (44%)*

Nancy Rodkin Rotering: 26,702 (29%)

Illinois Supreme Court - District 2