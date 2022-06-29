GOP voters picking 5 of 6 Kendall County Board District 1 candidates in balloting

At the end of the night, one Republican candidate for a seat on the Kendall County Board in District 1 will be disappointed.

There are six Republicans each seeking a seat on the county board in today’s primary election.

The top five vote-getters will receive their party’s nomination to run against a Democrat and an independent in the Nov. 8 general election.

The Republican candidates include incumbents Brian DeBolt of Plano, Ruben Rodriguez of Yorkville and Scott Gengler of Yorkville.

Also seeking the GOP nomination for a seat on the board are Yorkville Alderman Jason Peterson, Yorkville businessman Tommy Okapal and Millbrook Trustee Seth Wormley.

Meanwhile, Malanda Griffin of Yorkville is unopposed for the Democratic nomination in District 1, while Todd Milliron of Yorkville is running under the banner of the Kendall County Party.

Two District 1 incumbents decided not to seek reelection. They are Democrat Amy Cesich and Republican Judy Gilmour, both of Yorkville.

District 1 covers the western side of the county, including most of Yorkville and portions of Montgomery and Sandwich, along with Plano, Bristol, Millbrook, Plattville, Newark and Lisbon.