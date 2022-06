Federal, state and local primary elections results in Will County

Wlll County results — The following results as of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday that show mostly contested races in Will County and derive data gathered from the Associated Press and the Will County Clerk’s Office.

The results will be updated regularly.

1st Congressional District (Republican)

Jeffery T. Regnier

Geno Young

Matthew “Matto” O’Keefe

Philanise White

Eric Carlson

1st Congressional District (Democrat)

Ameena Matthews

Nykea Pippion McGriff

Jonathan T. Swain

Charise A. Williams

Howard L. Spiller

Steven DeJoie

Kirby Birgans

Robert Palmer

Terre Layng Rosner

Stephany Rose Spaulding

Darius “Dee” Nix

Jonathan L. Jackson

Jahmal Cole

Jacqueline ‘Jacqui’ Collins

Pat Dowell

Cassandra Goodrum

Marcus Lewis

Karin Norington-Reaves

Michael A. Thompson Jr.

Chris Butler

11th Congressional District (Republican)

Mark Joseph Carroll

Cassandra Tanner Miller

Sussan L. Hathaway-Altman

Juan “Johnny” Ramos

Catalina Lauf

Jerry Evans

Andrea Heeg

11th Congressional District (Democrat)

Bill Foster (Incumbent)

14th Congressional District (Republican)

Susan Starrett

Jack Lombardi II

Scott Gryder

Mike Koolidge

James T. “Jim” Marter

Jaime Milton

16th Congressional District (Republican)

Michael Rebresh

JoAnne Guillemette

Walt Peters

Darin LaHood

ILLINOIS SENATE

State Senate - 40th (Republican)

Krystyna Vela

Philip Nagel

State Senate - 43rd (Republican)

Diane M. Harris

Michelle Lee

State Senate - 43rd (Democrat)

Rachel Ventura

Eric Mattson

State Senate - 49th (Republican)

Felicity Joy Solomon

Stacey Keagle

James E. Lawson Jr.

ILLINOIS HOUSE

State Rep 37th (Republican)

Tim Ozinga (Incumbent)

August (O’Neill) Deuser

State Rep - 75th (Republican)

Jed Davis

David Welter (Incumbent)

State Rep - 86th (Republican)

James Lanham

Dinora Ruiz

Scott Greene

State Rep - 97th (Republican)

Michelle Smith

Thomas McCullagh

State Rep - 98th (Democrat)

Barry Hayward

Natalie Manley

WILL COUNTY

Will County Board Member District 1 (Democrat)

Joe VanDuyne: 964

Will County Board Member District 1 (Republican)

Jerry Bene: 433

Katie Deane-Schlottman: 485

Will County Board Member District 2 (Democrat)

Bob Howard: 836

Will County Board Member District 2 (Republican)

Judy Ogalla: 480

Frankie Pretzel: 550

Hillary “Mattsey” Kurzawa: 131

Robert M. Hendrick: 336

Will County Board Member District 3 (Democrat)

Michael Flanagan: 909

Sherry Newquist: 1,000

Will County Board Member District 3 (Republican)

Daniel J. Butler: 602

George Macias: 454

Will County Board Member District 4 (Democrat)

Andrew Englebrecht: 641

Sheri Boniecki-Cooling: 741

Will County Board Member District 4 (Republican)

Stephen J. Balich: 680

Anthony D. Granata Jr.: 447

James M. Richmond: 521

David R. Molinari: 491

Will County Board Member District 5 (Democrat)

Scott Pointon: 495

Sherry Williams: 825

Dionne Wright: 460

Will County Board Member District 5 (Republican)

Philip Juarez: 418

Annette Parker: 614

Will County Board Member District 6 (Democrat)

Janet Diaz: 352

Jazmin Martinez: 273

Denise Winfrey: 714

Write-in: 235

Will County Board Member District 7 (Democrat)

Brian Kessler: 644

Natalie Coleman: 937

Will County Board Member District 7 (Republican)

Glenda Wright-McCullum: 366

Vince Logan: 434

Will County Board Member District 8 (Democrat)

Mica Freeman: 796

Will County Board Member District 8 (Republican)

Mark V. Revis: 473

Nicky Giannasi: 402

Will County Board Member District 9 (Democrat)

Destinee Ortiz: 594

Margaret Tyson: 676

Kevin “Kollins” Hedemark: 315

Will County Board Member District 9 (Republican)

Raquel M. Mitchell: 357

Write-in: 10

Will County Board Member District 10 (Democrat)

Meta Mueller: 970

Khadija “D.J.” Sufi: 672

Will County Board Member District 10 (Republican)

Julie Berkowicz: 698

Vasavi Chakka: 347

Will County Board Member District 11 (Democrat)

Elnalyn Costa: 761

Jacqueline Traynere: 1,190

Daryl Parks: 601

Saud Gazanfer: 819

Will County Board Member District 11 (Republican)

Antonio Timothee: 308

Larry Alexander Shaver: 353

REFERENDUMS

White Oak Library District referendum

Yes: 1,144

No: 1,274

Manhattan School District 114 referendum

Yes: 202

No: 115

Troy Fire Protection District referendum

Yes: 411

No: 594