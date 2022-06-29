June 28, 2022
By the numbers: Primary election turnout in the Sauk Valley

Whiteside County sees lower turnout

By Rachel Rodgers
Martha Anderson of Sterling works to fill out her ballot Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the mall in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Here’s a look at how many voters came to the polls for Tuesday’s primary election, and in previous years.

Lee County

2022* - 25.5%, 5,506 out of 21,612 voters

2020 - 21.16%, 4,690 out of 22,160 voters

2018 - 27.67%, 6,147 out of 22,216 voters

2016 - 43.44%, 9,742 out of 22,425 voters

2014 - 27.2%, 6,342 out of 23,312 voters

Whiteside County

2022* - 17.8%, 6,510 out of 36,621 voters

2020 - 19.63%, 7,329 out of 37,330 voters

2018 - 24.06%, 8,995 out of 37,379 voters

2016 - 35.57%, 13,056 out of 36,702 voters

2014 - 15.32%, 5,661 out of 36,946 voters

*according to unofficial election results

