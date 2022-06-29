By the numbers: Primary election turnout in the Sauk Valley

Here’s a look at how many voters came to the polls for Tuesday’s primary election, and in previous years.

Lee County

2022* - 25.5%, 5,506 out of 21,612 voters

2020 - 21.16%, 4,690 out of 22,160 voters

2018 - 27.67%, 6,147 out of 22,216 voters

2016 - 43.44%, 9,742 out of 22,425 voters

2014 - 27.2%, 6,342 out of 23,312 voters

Whiteside County

2022* - 17.8%, 6,510 out of 36,621 voters

2020 - 19.63%, 7,329 out of 37,330 voters

2018 - 24.06%, 8,995 out of 37,379 voters

2016 - 35.57%, 13,056 out of 36,702 voters

2014 - 15.32%, 5,661 out of 36,946 voters

*according to unofficial election results