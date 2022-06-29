A roundup of all Kane County Primary Election contested races

A list of unofficial results of Primary Election in the Kane County Chronicle’s coverage area:
3rd Congressional District (Democrat)
Associated Press called the race for Delia Rameriz at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday
8th Congressional District (Democrat)
Associated Press called the race for Raja Krishnamoorthi at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday
8th Congressional District (Republican)
Associated Press called the race for Chris Dargis at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday
11th Congressional District (Republican)
Associated Press totals:
Catalina Lauf – 15,189 votes (31.1%)
Jerry Evans – 10,997 votes (22.5%)
Mark Carroll – 9,822 (20.1%)
Susan Hathaway-Altman – 5,909 votes (12.1%)
Cassandra Tanner Miller – 3,671 votes (7.5%)
14th Congressional District (Republican)
Associated Press totals:
Scott Gryder – 13,738 votes (30.9%)
James T. “Jim” Marter – 10,785 votes (24.2%)
Mike Koolidge – 9,183 votes (20.6%)
Jack Lombardi – 6,278 votes (14.1%)
Jaime Milton – 4,528 votes (10.2%)
Illinois Senate
Associated Press totals:
State Senate - 35th (Republican)
Associated Press totals:
Dave Syverson – 15,768 votes (75.3%)
Eli Nicolosi – 5,176 votes (24.7%)
Illinois House
Associated Press totals:
State Rep 83rd (Democrat)
Matt Hanson – 4,325 votes (67.8%)
Arad Boxenbaum – 2,051 votes (32.2%)
Kane County Contested Primary Races
Clerk (Republican)
Jack Cunningham (incumbent) – 16,877 votes (54.70%)
Doug Warlick – 11,445 votes (37.10%)
County Board Dist. 12 (Republican)
15 out of 15 precincts reporting
Bill Roth – 930 votes (50.56%)
Ken Shepro (incumbent) – 720 votes (39.07%)
County Board Dist. 13 (Republican)
14 out of 14 precincts reporting
Todd Wallace (incumbent) – 623 votes (38.15%)
Anthony Catella – 409 votes (25.05%)
Stephen Brown – 350 votes (21.43%)
County Board Dist. 15 (Republican)
16 out of 16 precincts reporting
David Young – 893 votes (45.42%)
Barbara Wojnicki (incumbent) – 881 votes (44.81%)
County Board Dist. 3 (Dem)
12 out of 12 precincts reporting
Anita Marie Lewis (incumbent) – 432 votes (62.07%)
Danny Perez – 212 votes (30.77%)
County Board Dist. 11 (Dem)
17 out of 17 precincts reporting
Leslie Juby – 1,325 votes (66.62%)
Walter Lindwall – 455 votes (22.88%)
County Board Dist. 17 (Dem)
9 out of 9 precincts reporting
Deborah Allan (incumbent) – 329 votes (54.56%)
Franklin Ramirez – 228 votes (37.81%)
County Board Dist. 22 (Dem)
13 out of 13 precincts reporting
Vern Tepe (incumbent) – 895 votes (72.35%)
Randy Hopp – 270 votes (21.83%)