June 29, 2022
A roundup of all Kane County Primary Election contested races

By Shaw Local News Network
Voting at the Sugar Grove Community Center for the General Primary Election on Tuesday, June 28. 2022.

A list of unofficial results of Primary Election in the Kane County Chronicle’s coverage area:

3rd Congressional District (Democrat)

Associated Press called the race for Delia Rameriz at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday

8th Congressional District (Democrat)

Associated Press called the race for Raja Krishnamoorthi at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday

8th Congressional District (Republican)

Associated Press called the race for Chris Dargis at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday

11th Congressional District (Republican)

Associated Press totals:

Catalina Lauf – 15,189 votes (31.1%)

Jerry Evans – 10,997 votes (22.5%)

Mark Carroll – 9,822 (20.1%)

Susan Hathaway-Altman – 5,909 votes (12.1%)

Cassandra Tanner Miller – 3,671 votes (7.5%)

14th Congressional District (Republican)

Associated Press totals:

Scott Gryder – 13,738 votes (30.9%)

James T. “Jim” Marter – 10,785 votes (24.2%)

Mike Koolidge – 9,183 votes (20.6%)

Jack Lombardi – 6,278 votes (14.1%)

Jaime Milton – 4,528 votes (10.2%)

Illinois Senate

Associated Press totals:

State Senate - 35th (Republican)

Associated Press totals:

Dave Syverson – 15,768 votes (75.3%)

Eli Nicolosi – 5,176 votes (24.7%)

Illinois House

Associated Press totals:

State Rep 83rd (Democrat)

Matt Hanson – 4,325 votes (67.8%)

Arad Boxenbaum – 2,051 votes (32.2%)

Kane County Contested Primary Races

Clerk (Republican)

Jack Cunningham (incumbent) – 16,877 votes (54.70%)

Doug Warlick – 11,445 votes (37.10%)

County Board Dist. 12 (Republican)

15 out of 15 precincts reporting

Bill Roth – 930 votes (50.56%)

Ken Shepro (incumbent) – 720 votes (39.07%)

County Board Dist. 13 (Republican)

14 out of 14 precincts reporting

Todd Wallace (incumbent) – 623 votes (38.15%)

Anthony Catella – 409 votes (25.05%)

Stephen Brown – 350 votes (21.43%)

County Board Dist. 15 (Republican)

16 out of 16 precincts reporting

David Young – 893 votes (45.42%)

Barbara Wojnicki (incumbent) – 881 votes (44.81%)

County Board Dist. 3 (Dem)

12 out of 12 precincts reporting

Anita Marie Lewis (incumbent) – 432 votes (62.07%)

Danny Perez – 212 votes (30.77%)

County Board Dist. 11 (Dem)

17 out of 17 precincts reporting

Leslie Juby – 1,325 votes (66.62%)

Walter Lindwall – 455 votes (22.88%)

County Board Dist. 17 (Dem)

9 out of 9 precincts reporting

Deborah Allan (incumbent) – 329 votes (54.56%)

Franklin Ramirez – 228 votes (37.81%)

County Board Dist. 22 (Dem)

13 out of 13 precincts reporting

Vern Tepe (incumbent) – 895 votes (72.35%)

Randy Hopp – 270 votes (21.83%)

