A roundup of all Kane County Primary Election contested races

A list of unofficial results of Primary Election in the Kane County Chronicle’s coverage area:

3rd Congressional District (Democrat)

Associated Press called the race for Delia Rameriz at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday

8th Congressional District (Democrat)

Associated Press called the race for Raja Krishnamoorthi at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday

8th Congressional District (Republican)

Associated Press called the race for Chris Dargis at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday

11th Congressional District (Republican)

Associated Press totals:

Catalina Lauf – 15,189 votes (31.1%)

Jerry Evans – 10,997 votes (22.5%)

Mark Carroll – 9,822 (20.1%)

Susan Hathaway-Altman – 5,909 votes (12.1%)

Cassandra Tanner Miller – 3,671 votes (7.5%)

14th Congressional District (Republican)

Associated Press totals:

Scott Gryder – 13,738 votes (30.9%)

James T. “Jim” Marter – 10,785 votes (24.2%)

Mike Koolidge – 9,183 votes (20.6%)

Jack Lombardi – 6,278 votes (14.1%)

Jaime Milton – 4,528 votes (10.2%)

Illinois Senate

Associated Press totals:

State Senate - 35th (Republican)

Associated Press totals:

Dave Syverson – 15,768 votes (75.3%)

Eli Nicolosi – 5,176 votes (24.7%)

Illinois House

Associated Press totals:

State Rep 83rd (Democrat)

Matt Hanson – 4,325 votes (67.8%)

Arad Boxenbaum – 2,051 votes (32.2%)

Kane County Contested Primary Races

Clerk (Republican)

Jack Cunningham (incumbent) – 16,877 votes (54.70%)

Doug Warlick – 11,445 votes (37.10%)

County Board Dist. 12 (Republican)

15 out of 15 precincts reporting

Bill Roth – 930 votes (50.56%)

Ken Shepro (incumbent) – 720 votes (39.07%)

County Board Dist. 13 (Republican)

14 out of 14 precincts reporting

Todd Wallace (incumbent) – 623 votes (38.15%)

Anthony Catella – 409 votes (25.05%)

Stephen Brown – 350 votes (21.43%)

County Board Dist. 15 (Republican)

16 out of 16 precincts reporting

David Young – 893 votes (45.42%)

Barbara Wojnicki (incumbent) – 881 votes (44.81%)

County Board Dist. 3 (Dem)

12 out of 12 precincts reporting

Anita Marie Lewis (incumbent) – 432 votes (62.07%)

Danny Perez – 212 votes (30.77%)

County Board Dist. 11 (Dem)

17 out of 17 precincts reporting

Leslie Juby – 1,325 votes (66.62%)

Walter Lindwall – 455 votes (22.88%)

County Board Dist. 17 (Dem)

9 out of 9 precincts reporting

Deborah Allan (incumbent) – 329 votes (54.56%)

Franklin Ramirez – 228 votes (37.81%)

County Board Dist. 22 (Dem)

13 out of 13 precincts reporting

Vern Tepe (incumbent) – 895 votes (72.35%)

Randy Hopp – 270 votes (21.83%)