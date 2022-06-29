6 Republicans compete for 5 slots from Kendall County Board’s District 2

Six Republicans are competing for five available nominations for a seat on the Kendall County Board from District 2.

The top five finishers in today’s balloting will get their party’s nomination to face-off against three Democrats in the Nov. 8 general election.

The six Republican candidates include incumbents Dan Koukol of Oswego and Matt Kellogg of Yorkville, along with former Oswego Village President Brian LeClercq.

Also running for the GOP nod in District 2 are Donna Sawicki and Diane Selmer, both Oswego Township trustees, and Kendall County Young Republicans Chairman Gabriella Shanahan of Joliet.

The three Democrats on the ballot in District 2 include incumbent board member Elizabeth Flowers of Montgomery along with Brooke Shanley of Aurora and Zach Bachmann of Oswego.

Two District 2 board members are not running for reelection. They are Democrat Robyn Vickers of Oswego and County Board Chairman Scott Gryder, also of Oswego, who is running for the GOP’s nomination for the 14th Congressional District seat.

Kendall County is divided into two districts, with five board members elected from each.

District 2 covers the east side of the county and includes all or portions of Oswego, Yorkville, Montgomery, Boulder Hill, Plainfield and Joliet.