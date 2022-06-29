2022 Primary: Wallace leads race for Republican nomination for Kane County Board Dist. 13

Kane County Board member Todd Wallace on Tuesday night was on his way to securing the Republican nomination for Kane County Board District 13.

According to unofficial results, Wallace received 623 votes, or 38.15% of the vote, compared to 409 votes for challenger Anthony Catella and 350 votes for challenger Stephen D. Brown.

Wallace will face Democrat Michael Linder in the general election in November. He ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.

Lifelong St. Charles resident Anthony Catella is seeking the Republican nomination for Kane County Board District 13 on the June 28 ballot in a contested primary. (Eric Schelkopf)

The 52-year-old Catella, a lifelong St. Charles resident who is a U.S. Army veteran, had previously ran for the 14th Congressional seat in March 2020. He lost in the Republican primary.

“I want to do what I can to help people in their needs,” he said in talking about what why he is running for the Kane County Board. “I’d like to lower people’s taxes.”

Wallace, a St. Charles resident, was appointed to the Kane County Board in July after the resignation of Steve Weber, who stepped down from the board after his election to the St. Charles City Council.

Todd Wallace

Wallace said he supports decreasing local property taxes.

“Our real estate tax bills are ridiculously high in Illinois,” he said in response to a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire that was sent to all candidates. “At the county level, we need to rein in spending and demand that every dollar spent is for a necessary public purpose.”

Brown did not respond to a request from the Kane County Chronicle for an interview, nor did he complete a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire.