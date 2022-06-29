2022 Primary: Shepro, Roth battle it out for Kane County Board Dist. 12 Republication nomination

The polls have now closed, and the Kane County Chronicle will be updating the results for all contested races in Kane County throughout the night.

Incumbent Kenneth Shepro, R-Wayne, is seeking a second term to serve in County Board District 12.

Shepro, vice-chairman of the Kane County Board, is being challenged by St. Charles resident Bill Roth for the Republican nomination.

Shepro is chairman of the Kane County Republican Party, had previously served eight years as an attorney for the Kane County Board under Karen McConnaughay and was a 20-year member of the Kane County Regional Planning Commission.

Roth, a St. Charles resident, said he is seeking election to provide more fiscal discipline and efficiencies in government.

Roth said he is active in his church, St. John Neumann, is a leader with the Knights of Columbus, and a board member of Fox Valley Court Watch.

“I believe in fiscal discipline. We need to be more efficient in how we run government. And part of my experience in … consulting in IT in business has been efficiencies … I don’t think government does that very well at times and we need to do that,” Roth said.

Shepro recounted his leadership as vice-chairman, involved in the redistricting of the county, following the 2020 census results.

“Our map was fair to all sides, to all parties, to all municipalities,” Shepro said.

On the issues, Roth and Shepro disagreed over what it would mean to have an appointed auditor instead of an elected one. If Kane County were to consider an appointed auditor, voters would have to approve the change by referendum.

Roth said he didn’t see any difference, as the board would vote to appoint someone who was fully qualified. While many other counties already eliminated the elected auditor position – Shepro said appointing an auditor means there is less incentive to investigate public spending.

The primary winner will run against Democrat Steve Bruesewitz from St. Charles, in the Nov. 8 general election.