2022 Primary: General Assembly races to watch in Kane County

Arad Boxenbaum, 21, of Geneva is running against Matt Hanson, 49, of Aurora for the Democratic nomination for the 83rd District in the General Assembly, which extends from St. Charles to Oswego.

llinois House of Representatives candidate Arad Boxenbaum (Photo provided by Arad Boxenbaum)

Boxebaum recently earned his undergraduate degree from DePaul University in political science with a double minor in history and public policy studies.

He said he would work to ensure that middle and lower-income Illinoisans as well as small businesses are protected from high taxation.

Boxenbaum said he became involved in politics in his teen years to do something to prevent gun violence in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. He has worked on several political campaigns and for a congressman.

Hanson, an engineer for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad, served two years on the Kane County Board. He said one of his priorities is to find ways to avoid adding to middle-class taxpayers’ burden, such as by closing loopholes in corporate taxes.

The winner will face incumbent Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego.

In the race for the 35th Senate District, incumbent Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, faces a challenge from Eli Nicolosi, a Rockford-based business owner who is also the Winnebago County Republican Party chairman.

The winner of that primary is currently running unchallenged in the fall.