2022 primary election: Two state legislative races contested in McHenry County

Voters weighed in on two state legislative races in McHenry County during the state’s primary on Tuesday.

They include the race for the 35th Senate District where incumbent Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, faces a challenge from Eli Nicolosi, a Rockford-based business owner who is also the Winnebago County Republican Party chairman.

The winner of that primary is currently running unchallenged in the fall.

The new 35th legislative district was approved last year by the Illinois state assembly and includes portions of five counties including Boone, DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, and Winnebago. (Provided by the Illinois State Board of Elections)

The other contest was in the 66th House District where Connie Cain and Arin Thrower are vying for the chance to face incumbent state Rep. Suzanne Ness, D-Crystal Lake, in November.

Thrower is currently the Dundee Township supervisor, and Cain, a longtime accountant living in Gilberts, said she had been active with the Lincoln Lobby, an offshoot of the Illinois Policy Institute, which focuses on government accountability on economic issues.

Both Cain and Thrower said they were motivated to run to reinstate the parental notification law that was ended last year, which previously had required doctors to notify parents of a minor seeking abortion.

Both districts were redrawn as part of the state’s redistricting process.

The new Illinois House District 66 includes parts of Kane and McHenry counties and runs through Algonquin, Carpentersville, Crystal Lake, East Dundee, West Dundee, Elgin and Sleepy Hollow. (Provided by Illinois State Board of Elections)

The new 66th House District includes parts of Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Carpentersville, East Dundee, West Dundee and Sleepy Hollow, and is aligned roughly north-south with Randall Road, going as far south as Elgin.

The 35th Senate District includes portions of western McHenry County, including Harvard, Huntley, Lake in the Hills, Lakewood and Marengo, encompassing portions of Rockford to the west and going as far south as Somonauk in DeKalb and La Salle counties.

Syverson is the current Republican caucus whip in the Senate, having served as a state senator since 1993. He ran unopposed in 2018.

Nicolosi, who announced his intention to run for the seat last July, said he had helped on Syverson’s previous campaigns, but decided to run himself because he felt a newer, younger perspective was needed.