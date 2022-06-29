2022 Primary Election Results for Lee and Whiteside counties

Updated at 4:20 p.m., Tuesday
16th Congressional District
Republican
Michael Rebresh
JoAnne Guillemette
Walt Peters
Darin LaHood
17th Congressional
Republican
Charles “Charlie” William Helmick Jr.
Esther Joy King
17th Congressional
Democrat
Jonathan Klarer Logemann
Jacqueline McGowan
Marsha Williams
Linda McNeely
Angie Normoyle
Eric Sorensen
Litesa Wallace
State Senate - 37th
Republican
Brett Nicklaus
Win Stoller
State Representative - 74th
Republican
Liandro “Li” Arellano Jr.
Bradley Fritts
State Representative - 89th
Republican
Tony McCombie
Victoria Onorato
Uncontested races
State Senate – 45th
Republican
Andrew Chesney
State Representative - 73rd
Republican
Ryan Spain