June 28, 2022
2022 Primary Election Results for Lee and Whiteside counties

By Shaw Local News Network
Election judge Susan Meany (left) shows voter Samantha Spera how to file her ballot in Dixon on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 for the state primary. Voting has once again moved from electronic ballots back to paper.

Updated at 4:20 p.m., Tuesday

16th Congressional District

Republican

Michael Rebresh

JoAnne Guillemette

Walt Peters

Darin LaHood

17th Congressional

Republican

Charles “Charlie” William Helmick Jr.

Esther Joy King

17th Congressional

Democrat

Jonathan Klarer Logemann

Jacqueline McGowan

Marsha Williams

Linda McNeely

Angie Normoyle

Eric Sorensen

Litesa Wallace

State Senate - 37th

Republican

Brett Nicklaus

Win Stoller

State Representative - 74th

Republican

Liandro “Li” Arellano Jr.

Bradley Fritts

State Representative - 89th

Republican

Tony McCombie

Victoria Onorato

Uncontested races

State Senate – 45th

Republican

Andrew Chesney

State Representative - 73rd

Republican

Ryan Spain

