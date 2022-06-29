2022 primary election: Five contested primaries mark race for redrawn McHenry County Board

McHenry County voters weighed in Tuesday on who they want to represent them on the newly redrawn and condensed County Board.

Following the 2020 Census and new district boundaries, the McHenry County Board will goes from six districts with four seats each to nine districts with two seats each. In each of the districts, voters from both parties Tuesday picked their top two candidates.

On the Democratic side, only one County Board district had a contested race, with three candidates vying for two spots in District 2, which includes parts of Lakewood, Crystal Lake and Lake in the Hills.

Incumbent John Collins seeks to keep his spot with challenges from Gloria Van Hof and Thomas Pavelko.

Collins, a local business owner, was appointed to his seat more than a year ago. Van Hof is a longtime local activist, who has ran in the past for various political positions. Pavelko had sought appointment to open seats twice in the past.

Four McHenry County Board races are contested on the Republican side.

In District 3, incumbent McHenry County Board member Bob Nowak, who represents the current District 1, faces off against Eric Hendricks and Robert Reining. Nowak, of Cary, has served on the board since 2010. Reining, an auto mechanic, said he hopes to bring conservative leadership to the board, and Hendricks is an associate at a Marengo law firm

The new District 3 includes parts of Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Crystal Lake and Lakewood.

District 4 includes parts of Bull Valley, Cary, Crystal Lake, Lakewood, Prairie Grove and Woodstock. Incumbent Joe Gottemoller, the former County Board chairman, faced Paul Barthel of Cary, a former restauranteur and animal rights advocate; Mike “Shorty” Shorten of Crystal Lake, a former Nunda Township trustee; and Suzanne Delaney of Crystal Lake, a nurse executive.

In District 5, current board member Stephen Doherty, appointed in 2018, faced Terri Greeno and Justin Franzke. Greeno is a business owner and Franzke is a former Nunda Township board member.

The district includes all or parts of Cary, Holiday Hills, Lakemoor, McHenry, Oakwood Hills, Port Barrington and Prairie Grove.

In District 6, current board member Pamela Althoff faced Carl Kamienski and Erik Sivertsen. Althoff is a former state senator and McHenry mayor, Kamienski a precinct chairperson and political operative, and Sivertsen a McHenry School District 15 board member.

The district includes Fox Lake, Spring Grove, McHenry, Ringwood, McCullom Lake, Lakemoor and Johnsburg.