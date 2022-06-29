2022 Primary Election: DeKalb County Board

Voters cast ballots for contested races DeKalb County Board’s 12 districts during Tuesday’s Primary Election.

All 24 seats of the DeKalb County Board are up for election during this year’s elections.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and results are expected to begin trickling in Tuesday night, however, the tallies will not include any outstanding mail-in ballots yet to be counted. Results won’t be certified for two weeks after the election.

Districts 1, 4, 8 and 11 included more than two candidates. Voters can choose two candidates per district to make up the county board’s 24 seats.

DeKalb County is divided into 12 districts based on population. Two members are elected from each district.

District 1 includes Franklin Township, Kingston, South Grove, Mayfield and Malta Townships. Candidates include Republicans Maureen Little, Bradley Robert Belanger, Lawrence West and Jordan Dobberstein and Democrat Fred Hall.

District 2 includes Genoa Township and a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly north of Peace Road. Candidates include Republicans Kathy Lampkins and Patrick Deutsch.

District 3 is a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly south of Peace Road and north of Route 64. Republican Tim Bagby is running unopposed.

District 4 is a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly south of Route 64 and a portion of Cortland Township north of Bethany Road. Candidates include Democrats Stewart Ogilvie and Brett Johansen and Republican Laurie Emmer.

District 5 includes a portion of Cortland Township south of Bethany Road and Route 64, a portion of DeKalb Township south of Fairview Drive and east of Peace Road, and north portions of Afton and Pierce Townships north of Perry Road. Candidates include Democrat Benjamin Haier and Republican Savannah Ilenikhena.

District 6 is the northwest portion of DeKalb Township that is north of Lincoln Highway and west of Glidden Road. Democrat Rukisha Crawford is running unopposed.

District 7 is the central portion of DeKalb Township that encompasses downtown DeKalb north of Lincoln Highway and west of First Street. Candidates include Democrats C. Scott Campbell and Terri Mann-Lamb.

District 8 is a northeast portion of DeKalb Township that is east of Glidden Road. Candidates include Republicans William “Bill” Cummings and Dianne E. Leifheit and Democrats Chris Porterfield and Michelle Pickett.

District 9 is a portion of DeKalb Township that is south of Sycamore Road, west of Peace Road and north of Fairview Drive. Candidates include Democrats Ellingsworth Webb and Jim Luebke.

District 10 is the southwest portion of DeKalb Township that is north of Fairview Drive, south of Lincoln Highway and mostly west of State Route 23/Fourth Street. Candidates include Democrats Mary Lee Cozad and Craig S. Roman.

District 11 includes all of Milan, Shabbona, Paw Paw, Victor, Clinton and Squaw Grove Townships, as well as Afton and Pierce Townships south of Perry Road, Somonauk Township west of Governor Beveridge Highway and north of Chicago Road and Sandwich Township north of Chicago Road. Candidates include Democrat Shell (Celeste) Deyoung Dunn and Republicans Karen Cribben and Roy E. Plote.

District 12 includes Somonauk Township east of Governor Beveridge Highway and Sandwich Township south of Chicago Road. Candidates include Republicans Jerry Osland and John Frieders.

Check back for updates as voting results are released later Tuesday by the DeKalb County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.