2022 primary election: 89th House District

Incumbent lawmaker Tony McCombie and retired police officer Victoria Onorato are vying for the Republican nomination to represent Illinois residents in the State House’s 89th District.

Polls closed for the Primary Election at 7 p.m. Results are expected to begin trickling in Tuesday night, however, the tallies will not include any outstanding mail-in ballots yet to be counted. Results won’t be certified for two weeks after the election.

Onorato is from Byron, a retired police officer who served the public for 25 years as a police officer.

McCombie was the mayor of Savanna and is serving as the state representative for the 71st district.

District 89 includes northwestern Sycamore, Genoa, Kingston, Kirkland, southwestern Cherry Valley and Oregon and runs west to the Iowa border and north to the Wisconsin border.

Check back for live updates as election results come in Tuesday night.