2022 Primary: Cunningham vs. Warlick for Republican Kane Clerk nominee

The Kane County primary election results were stalled Tuesday night due to problems with its software system. We will update this story as results become available.

Republican incumbent John “Jack” Cunningham of Aurora is seeking re-election. Geneva attorney Douglas Warlick, 65, is challenging Cunningham for the Republican nomination for Kane County Clerk.

In unofficial voting Tuesday night, Cunningham was leading with 13,521 votes to Warlick’s 9,247 with 219 out of 292 precincts reporting.

Cunningham. 83, has been the clerk since 2002, and a Republican committeeman since 1960.

John "Jack" Cunningham (Provided)

The clerk’s office is responsible for running elections; maintaining birth, death and marriage records; maintaining the county government’s records; and calculating property tax extensions.

Warlick has claimed that election laws were not followed in 2020, which Cunningham refuted as “baseless” and shows that his challenger does not understand the process.

Douglas Warlick, Kane County Clerk candidate (Provided by Douglas Warlick, Kane County Clerk candidate)

Among the issues Warlick has raised is that vote-by-mail ballots were not initialed by the election judges.

But Cunningham said that is further indication that Warlick does not understand the process.

“We are not required by law to have write-in ballots initialed,” Cunningham said. “Another section (of state law) states that if there are paper ballots in a precinct, they have to be initialed.”

In terms of mail-in ballots being initialed, Cunningham’s office bought machines in preparation for the 2020 election that checked mailed ballots at a rate of 600 per minute, spitting out any that either were not signed or did not have a matching signature on file.

While Warlick insisted that each ballot should have been checked and initialed by three judges, “so we feel confident,” Cunningham said it takes an election judge 15 minutes to open an envelope and county by hand. Without automation, Cunningham said the judges would not have been able to finish counting the ballots until February 2021.

The winner of the GOP primary race will face Democrat Nicolas Jimenez, who was not contested in the primary, in the Nov. 8 General Election.