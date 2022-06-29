2022 Illinois primary election: Voters weigh in on La Salle County referendums

Residents in the Somonauk and Leland school districts consider by referendum whether to consolidate units.

A referendum must pass in both Somonauk and Leland school districts for it to come to fruition. the Somonauk Leland Community Unit School District will start classes in August 2023 if the referendum passes both districts.

A motivating factor is remedying a teacher shortage, said Somonauk Board President Mike Short. A consolidated district would be able to offer more courses and extracurricular programs, board members said.

No school buildings would be demolished and no staff would be cut. Staff reductions would be made through attrition, meaning when teachers retire or leave for new positions, that’s when decisions would be made on whether to fill those vacancies, Short said.

The state of Illinois would provide $1.1 million for the consolidation. These funds would go toward aligning existing contracts with staff, transportation costs and other immediate costs of the consolidation.

Savings would eventually be realized through needing just one superintendent, one athletics director, one audit, being able to purchase services as one entity and adjusting staffing through attrition.

Shall the sanitary district of Serena be dissolved?

The EPA required a sanitary district be formed, but no sewer system was installed in the township. if voters decide to dissolve the district, money within the district will be reallocated to the Serena Unit School District.

Shall the Dana Fire Protection District levy a special tax to provide an ambulance service?

Minonk Ambulance, which services the Dana Fire Protection District, is facing financial challenges because of the increase in equipment costs and wages. The tax rate would not exceed special tax at a rate not to exceed .30% of the value of all taxable property.