2022 Illinois primary election: Voters weigh in on La Salle County clerk, 4 county board seats

Steven Stohr of Ottawa and Jennifer Ebner of Peru are seeking the Republican nomination for La Salle County Clerk.

The winner will challenge incumbent Lori Bongartz, an Ottawa Democrat who is unopposed in the Tuesday primary.

Stohr is director of transportation for Ottawa Elementary School District and a business owner (the Tax Stohr. Ebner, child care/business owner, has been an active member of the La Salle County Republican Central Committee since January of 2021. She has been on several committees, including chairwoman of the election integrity committee.

The sheriff and treasurer positions both were uncontested, as Adam Diss, a Republican, is the lone candidate for sheriff and James Spelich, a Republican, is the lone candidate for treasurer.

There are four contested primary races for La Salle County Board seats.

District 5

Incumbent Catherine Owens faces John L. Middleton, a farmer in Northville Township and, for the past 15 years, road commissioner for Northville Township, for the Republican nomination in District 5. Owens is a retired registered nurse and resident of rural Sandwich/Northville Township. She has served on the County Board for 14 years.

District 9

Joseph Nuske, a retired machinist and small business owner of La Salle, is vying for the Republican nomination in District 9 against Ray Gatza, of Dimmick Township, an operations manager for United Natural Foods Inc.

District 11

Rick O’Sadnick of Peru, and Martin Rue Jr., of Peru, will vie for the seat currently held by Democrat Joe Witczak. Witczak was removed from the ballot, but runs as a write-in. O’Sadnick is a senior scientist at Benzaco Scientific. Rue is a certified nursing assistant and past La Salle County Republican Precinct Committeeman.

District 16

William J. Brown Jr. and Nicole Mertes, both of Utica, will compete in the Republican primary. The winner faces Democrat Joseph Panzica Jr., of Utica