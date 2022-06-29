2022 Illinois primary election: Voters weigh in on 105th District state representative

Four candidates are seeking claim to the newly-drawn 105th District Illinois House of Representatives seat.

Republicans Kyle Ham of Bloomington, Dennis Tipsword of rural Metamora, Mike Kirkton of Gridley and Don Reints of rural Benson faced off in Tuesday’s primary for the GOP nomination. There is no Democratic candidate.

Shaw Media will update this story with results as they become available.

The new district includes parts of La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Woodford, McLean, Tazewell, Livingston, Marshall and Peoria counties.

The seat was held by Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, since 2001. The restructured district no longer includes Brady’s home. Brady announced he would not run for re-election, but will instead seek the Secretary of State post.

Ham is a senior vice president of ELM Companies; Tipsword has been a police officer for nearly three decades and the chief deputy for the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office; Kirkton, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and a member of the Livingston County Board, is a farmer; and Rients is as an infrastructure analyst at State Farm Insurance, after working at the Pontiac Correctional Center.