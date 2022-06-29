June 29, 2022
2022 Illinois primary election: Tipsword emerges as leader of 105th House race

Woodford County sheriff’s deputy chief wins big in home county

By Derek Barichello
The newly-drawn 105th District Illinois House of Representatives.

The newly-drawn 105th District Illinois House of Representatives. (Photo provided by Google Maps)

Dennis Tipsword has emerged as the top vote getter Tuesday in the newly-drawn 105th Distrist Illinios House of Representatives race.

Tipsword, of Metamora, tallied 5,497 votes to 3,100 from both Kyle Ham, of Bloomington, and Mike Kirkton, of Gridley. Donald Rients tallied the fourth-most votes with 2,082. All tallies are unofficial.

Tipsword garnered his largest victory in his home Woodford County, receiving 2,383 of his votes there. The chief deputy of Woodford County Sheriff’s Office won every county in the district, with the exception of McLean and Livingston counties.

The new district includes parts of La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Woodford, McLean, Tazewell, Livingston, Marshall and Peoria counties.

The seat was held by Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, since 2001. The restructured district no longer includes Brady’s home. Brady announced he would not run for re-election, but will instead seek the Secretary of State post.

Ham is a senior vice president of ELM Companies; Tipsword has been a police officer for nearly three decades; Kirkton, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and a member of the Livingston County Board, is a farmer; and Rients is as an infrastructure analyst at State Farm Insurance, after working at the Pontiac Correctional Center.

