2022 Illinois primary election: Stoller leads Nicklaus in 37th Senate race

Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, leads Dixon business owner Brett Nicklaus with an unofficial 11,122-10,503 vote count as all involved counties have reported 100% precincts.

Stoller is pursuing his second term in the Illinois Senate.

Nicklaus has been a certified financial planner since 2003. Stoller is a business owner with a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois.

While results remain unofficial, Stoller is leading in Bureau, Henry, Marshall, Peoria, Stark and Woodford counties, while Nicklaus has the lead in DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle, Rock Island and Whiteside counties.

The redrawn district stretches from northeast of Peoria, through large portions of Bureau, Lee, Whiteside, La Salle and DeKalb counties. The western border of the district includes the Illinois border with Iowa from northeast of the Quad Cities to just south of Thomson. The western border of the district goes about halfway into DeKalb and La Salle counties.

Sterling, Rock Falls, Morrison, Dixon, Rochelle, Princeton and Mendota all are included within the sprawling district.

Stoller ran on his record. He sponsored legislation that passed that enables small businesses that are partnerships and S corporations to deduct the full amount of their state and local taxes on federal returns.

Nicklaus has twice held office, as a precinct committee person and as a member of the Dixon City Fire Pension Board.