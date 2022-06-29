June 29, 2022
Election
Election2022 Election
Election

2022 Illinois primary election: Stoller leads Nicklaus in 37th Senate race

Stoller seeks second term

By Jayce Eustice

Two Republicans squared off for the 37th District Illinois Senate seat in the June 28, 2022 primary election: Brett Nicklaus (right), a financial planner and business owner from Dixon, and incumbent Win Stoller (left), a business owner from Germantown Hills who was first elected to the 37th seat in 2020. (Photos provided by Brett Nicklaus and Win Stoller)

Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, leads Dixon business owner Brett Nicklaus with an unofficial 11,122-10,503 vote count as all involved counties have reported 100% precincts.

Stoller is pursuing his second term in the Illinois Senate.

Nicklaus has been a certified financial planner since 2003. Stoller is a business owner with a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois.

While results remain unofficial, Stoller is leading in Bureau, Henry, Marshall, Peoria, Stark and Woodford counties, while Nicklaus has the lead in DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle, Rock Island and Whiteside counties.

The redrawn district stretches from northeast of Peoria, through large portions of Bureau, Lee, Whiteside, La Salle and DeKalb counties. The western border of the district includes the Illinois border with Iowa from northeast of the Quad Cities to just south of Thomson. The western border of the district goes about halfway into DeKalb and La Salle counties.

Sterling, Rock Falls, Morrison, Dixon, Rochelle, Princeton and Mendota all are included within the sprawling district.

Stoller ran on his record. He sponsored legislation that passed that enables small businesses that are partnerships and S corporations to deduct the full amount of their state and local taxes on federal returns.

Nicklaus has twice held office, as a precinct committee person and as a member of the Dixon City Fire Pension Board.

2022 Election Primary: Illinois Senate 37th District2022 ElectionElection

Jayce Eustice

Covering local government, breaking news and whatever is thrown at me for the La Salle News Tribune