17th race drawing national attention as GOP looks to regain longtime Democratic seat

In what will be one of the most closely watched races nationwide come Nov. 8, as the GOP pushes to regain a majority in the U.S. House, six Democrats and two Republicans were duking it out in their respective primaries Tuesday in the race for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.

The winner of the Nov. 8 general election will take the seat of outgoing Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of East Moline, who announced in April 2021 that she would not seek reelection after her fifth term in office, prompting a small avalanche of nine hopefuls to step up. (One, Democrat Linda McNeely of Rockford, did not survive a challenge to the legitimacy of her petitions.)

Republican Esther Joy King was facing fellow East Moline resident and insurance broker Charles Helmick Jr.

This is King’s second run for the Congressional seat; she was the Republican nominee in 2020, coming in a close second to Bustos, with 48% to 52% of the vote. She announced her intention to run again only an hour after Bustos said she was bowing out. Helmick was a primary candidate that year, but withdrew.

In the Democratic race, the contenders are former state Rep. Litesa Wallace of Rockford, former WQAD meteorologist Eric Sorensen of Moline Rock Island County board member Angie Normoyle Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann, cannabis lobbyist Jacqueline McGowan of Palos Hills, and community activist Marsha Williams of Channahon.

The newly redrawn 17th District, with a population of more than 700,000, encompasses all or parts of Carroll, Whiteside, Winnebago, Stephenson, Rock Island, Knox, Mercer, Henry, Peoria, Fulton, Tazewell, McDonough and McNeal counties, running from Galena in the north to Astoria in the south,

It is heavily rural, featuring around 10,000 family farms, but also includes the cities of Rockford, Peoria, Moline and Rock Island.

It has leaned Democratic lately, but not always.

Before Bustos, the seat was held briefly, from 2011 to 2013, by Republican Bobby Schilling.

For 24 years before that, though Democrats held the post, first by Lane Evans, from 1983 to 2007, then by his aide, Phil Hare, from 2007 to 2011.

Lane beat a 16-year GOP incumbent Tom Railsback.

President Donald Trump won the district by thin margins in 2016 and 2020, fueling the GOP’s desire to take back the seat.

The House Republican Campaign Committee made it a target in 2020, when Bustos won her 2020 race against King by only 4% of the vote – the tightest race of her tenure – and it has done so again this year.

Bustos, a former journalist, was elected district representative in 2012. She was the first woman elected to the House from the 17th, is the head of the House Agriculture Committee, and is on its Appropriations Committee.

She was chosen to head the House Democratic Campaign Committee, the party’s fundraising arm, for the 2020 elections, when the Democrats managed to maintain control of the House but nonetheless lost 15 seats to Republicans. Five months later, she announced her retirement. Her last day in office will be Jan. 3.

She has not announced plans for her future political career.

She is married to Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos, who also is not seeking reelection.