Some things to know about voting Tuesday

Will County — There may be many things you want to know before voting on Tuesday. Here are five if you don’t know already.

• Voting starts at 6 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

• It’s a primary election, which means you will be asked whether you want a Democratic or Republican ballot. You don’t need any proof of party allegiance to pick either one.. You will be voting for candidates in whichever party you choose to determine who runs in the November election for governor, Congress, the state Legislature and county offices. There also may be non-partisan referendum items on your ballot.

• You may not know who will be on your ballot but you can find out ahead of time by going to the General Primary Election page on the Will County Clerk website and entering your address or voter information under Sample Ballots. If you don’t know where your polling place, the Sample Ballots site tells you.

• You don’t need to bring an ID to vote unless you have changed addresses or are not registered. In that case, you can register on-site, but most bring two forms of ID. One must have your address, such as a driver’s license or state identification card. The other can be a library card, credit card, Social Security card and a number of other options that can be found on the Will County Clerk website on the Elections page under Voter Services.

• If all else fails, call the Will County Clerk’s office at 815-740-4615.