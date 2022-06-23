Two seek GOP nomination for La Salle County clerk

Republican voters in La Salle County will have many more decisions to make at Tuesday’s primary than Democrats, including a contest for La Salle County Clerk.

Steven Stohr of Ottawa and Jennifer Ebner of Peru are seeking the nomination for La Salle County Clerk. The winner would challenge incumbent Lori Bongartz, an Ottawa Democrat who is unopposed in the Tuesday primary.

Stohr is director of transportation for Ottawa Elementary School District and a business owner (the Tax Stohr).

“One item that has been mentioned to me by several people was the lack of training when they were becoming election judges,” said Stohr, emphasizing his managerial experience. “I will strive to put better educated election judges in the polling places.”

Ebner, child care/business owner, has been an active member of the La Salle County Republican Central Committee since January of 2021. She has been on several committees, including chairwoman of the election integrity committee.

“My objectives are to clean up the voter rolls, keep the office up to date with the most current election laws and pursue equal representation for election judges,” Ebner said. “Why am I a good choice for this position: I am about honesty, integrity and accountability. I do what I say I am going to do.”