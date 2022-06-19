Anthony Catella seeking Republican nomination for Kane County Board District 13 seat

Lifelong St. Charles resident Anthony Catella is seeking the Republican nomination for Kane County Board District 13 on the June 28 ballot in a contested primary.

The 52-year-old Catella, who is a U.S. Army veteran, had previously ran for the 14th Congressional seat in March 2020. He lost in the Republican primary.

“I want to do what I can to help people in their needs,” he said in talking about what why he is running for the Kane County Board. “I’d like to lower people’s taxes.”

With inflation running rampant these days, Catella knows the pressure that people are feeling these days.

“The only way we’re going to stop inflation is if we increase the value of the dollar,” he said. “What we have to do is bring down taxes. If we can’t bring down taxes, we can at least give tax cuts and tax breaks and credits to the taxpayers so they can have more money to spend. This is how you can to some extent stop inflation, if you have more money. If the government gives more money to the people, that will create more prosperity with more jobs. And people will want to spend more. And that will bring down inflation.”

Catella noted how inflation is also impacting local businesses.

“If local businesses don’t have the people coming in to buy their products, the owners won’t have enough money to pay their employees, so then they’ll have to lay them off,” he said. “Inflation produces unemployment because it prevents people from buying things because they don’t have enough money.”

He also believes taxing bodies need to spend local taxes wisely.

“It’s just a matter of thrift,” he said. “We could save the county a lot of money in property taxes if we just didn’t splurge on all these big school buildings. Go to a construction company that has reasonable bids so we don’t have to pay so much in property taxes to pay the construction company to build the schools.”

Regarding crime, Catella said police departments and police chiefs need to be empowered to do their jobs and enforce the law.

“That’s what reduces crime,” he said.