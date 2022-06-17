GOP hopeful for governor Darren Bailey stops in Sycamore; talks gas prices

Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey continued his 102-county swing Friday stopping at Tom & Jerry’s restaurant in Sycamore where local primary voters came out to hear from the candidate directly.

With just 11 days left before the June 28 primary election in Illinois, the crowd of around 70 people filled the outdoor patio waiting for the candidate’s motorcoach to arrive.

Chants of “Bailey,” and “Fire J.B.” rung out before Bailey exited the bus. Republican candidate for Illinois Attorney General Thomas DeVore opened the event for Bailey. DeVore, a downstate attorney joined Bailey in fighting Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigation factors and says that he’s been with Bailey “since the beginning.”

Bailey spoke to the crowd about the struggles Illinoisans are facing such as high fuel prices and farm operating costs.

“I know you’re struggling with the exact same thing,” Bailey said. “All of this could be solved, or helped out greatly, with one call from the Governor, from the President of the Senate, from the Speaker of the House and begin the work that representatives are actually supposed to be doing.”

Bailey said that if elected governor, he would work to pass tax relief and work to keep residents living in Illinois.

“The high taxes creating an exodus out of this state,” Bailey said. “We’ve got to bring the Caterpillars, announcing their exodus a few days ago, that’s got to stop. People want jobs, people want tax relief. People want to be able to raise their families right here in Illinois, all over the state.”

Bailey is currently riding a wave that sees him with a 15-point lead over fellow competitor Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, according to a June 10 Chicago Sun-Times/ WBEZ Radio poll.

Bailey is not taking that poll as the final number as the end-all.

“Make sure everyone you know is registered to vote,” Bailey said. “Make sure they are educated and informed how to vote and who to vote for… That is how we will win.”

Bailey’s rise comes as he believes it’s time for a “true conservative” to run the state and that his record over the past two years in Springfield shows he’s the man to do it.

“I say it’s time for something different. I say you have absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain,” Bailey said.

The Illinois primary is scheduled for June 28. The winner of the six-candidate Republican field will go on to face either Governor Pritzker or Democratic challenger Beverly Miles in the Nov. 8 general election.

You can find a list of election day polling locations from the DeKalb County Clerks’ office.