Todd Wallace seeking Republican nomination for Kane County Board District 13 seat

Todd Wallace is seeking the Republican nomination for Kane County Board District 13 on the June 28 ballot in a contested primary.

The St. Charles resident was appointed to the Kane County Board in July following the resignation of Steve Weber, who stepped down from the board following his election to the St. Charles City Council.

Wallace said he supports decreasing local property taxes.

“Our real estate tax bills are ridiculously high in Illinois,” he said in responding to a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire that was sent to all candidates. “At the county level, we need to rein in spending and demand that every dollar spent is for a necessary public purpose.”

When asked what he would do to keep crime low in Kane County, Wallace said he would support Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain and the court system “in giving them the tools that they need to counter criminal activity.”

In addition, Wallace said he would support nonprofit groups that are dedicated to addressing poverty, homelessness, mental health and other areas that contribute to criminal behavior.

He would not support a county gas tax hike.

“Absolutely not,” Wallace said. “No way. Never. Gas tax is the most oppressive and regressive tax in existence because not only does it impact the price of everything we buy, but it disproportionately affects those with the least ability to afford it.”

In regards to how long the county should support the Kane Vax Center in Batavia, Wallace said the center “has been very helpful in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

“That being said, the government should only be stepping in to assist private commerce when necessary (as it was in the case of the pandemic),” Wallace said. “We have robust healthcare resources in Kane County – we should let them do their job now that the worst is behind us. If, in the future, there is a re-emergence of the virus or another similar emergency, we should stand ready to help again.”







