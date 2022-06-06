Lifelong Geneva resident Brian Jones seeks Republican nomination for County Board Dist. 11 seat

Lifelong Geneva resident Brian Jones is seeking the Republican nomination for Kane County Board District 11 on the June 28 ballot in a contested primary.

Jones, who is an attorney, recently served as a commissioner on the Geneva Police and Fire Board for 4.5 years. The position is appointed.

When asked whether he would support decreasing local property taxes, Jones noted that the Kane County portion of the property tax bill represents around 4% of the total Kane County property tax bill (6% if the forest preserve is included.)

“I don’t know that decreasing this levy is realistic,” Jones said in responding to a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire that was sent to all candidates. “It is critical to strike a balance between reasonable levels of taxation versus the services the constituents of District 11 have the right to expect.”

He believes local police departments together with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office are doing a doing a good job keeping crime in check.

“If we can work toward getting (and keeping) our citizens gainfully employed and mentally healthy, these guideposts will help to keep a lid on crime,” Jones said.

Jones also supports Sheriff Ron Hain’s pre-arrest diversion program, which he said gives law enforcement a way to address certain issues in a more constructive manner than placing a person under arrest.

“The program allows our police force to work with non-violent offenders who, for example, may be homeless, have mental issues or substance abuse problems and helps to find appropriate treatment for them to help reduce the recidivism rate,” Jone said. “A low level offender who agrees to enter the program will be paired with a case manager and will sign a contract agreeing to follow the course of action outlined. They could face criminal consequences for not living up to their end of the deal, so the program is not without teeth.”

When asked what he would do as a Kane County Board member to boost local businesses, Jones said doesn’t want to see unnecessary restrictions or regulations imposed that would hinder local commercial activity.

“I think that the more quality and sustained tourism we can bring to our area, the better,” he said. “I would strongly support anything the county can do to help maintain and grow our local businesses.”







