SVM Campaign notebook: Nicklaus receives endorsements in state senate race

Brett Nicklaus, candidate for the 37th Senate District, garnered endorsements from current and former legislative leaders.

The Dixon Republican received endorsements from Republican Leader Jim Durkin, state Reps. Ryan Spain, Tony McCombie and Dan Swanson as well as former state Sen. Tim Bivins.

“I’m honored to endorse Brett Nicklaus for IL’s 37th Senate District. Brett is a small businessman who has built a reputation in the Dixon community as honest and trustworthy,” Durkin said. “He’s spent his career helping Illinois families plan and grow their nest egg as a certified financial planner. We need more citizen legislators in Springfield who will bring conservative fiscal common sense to state government.”

Nicklaus is the owner of Trinity Insurance and Financial in Dixon and a certified financial planner.

“Having served in Springfield, I know we need more conservatives with a backbone. We can count on Brett Nicklaus to always be protect life, our Second Amendment rights and never shy away from defending our God given liberties,” McCombie said. “While so many politicians vote one way in Springfield and then act another way back home, voters of the 37th Senate District can be rest assured that Brett Nicklaus will be an honest and true conservative who will represent you in Springfield.”

Nicklaus and his wife, Julie, were married in 1986. Together they have three children and seven grandchildren. They live in Dixon and are the founders of Trinity Cares charitable organization.

Go to NicklausForIllinois.com for more information.

17th Congressional financials

Esther Joy King’s campaign brought in $2.4 million in receipts and had $1.49 million cash-on-hand at the end of March.

In the reporting period itself — Jan. 1 to March 31 — King’s campaign raised more than $644,000 and spent $363,000.

It was the biggest campaign war chest of the seven candidates in the 17th District U.S. House race that electronically filed first-quarter financial reports with the Federal Election Commission.

King is a practicing lawyer in East Moline and a member of the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General Corps.

She was the Republican nominee in 2020 and got 48% of the vote in the general election against the victorious incumbent, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, who is not seeking re-election.

On the Republican primary ballot, Charles Helmick Jr. is also listed as a candidate, but there has been no processed data from his campaign for the first quarter.

There are six active candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 28 primary. According to their campaigns’ filing data with the FEC:

— Eric Sorensen, a former TV weather forecaster in both Rockford and the Quad Cities — had $188,462. He raised $203,169 in the reporting period.

— Jonathan Logemann, a teacher, Rockford alderman and Illinois National Guard captain, had $115,096.49. He raised $143,572.

— Angie Normoyle, an assistant professor at Augustana College and Rock Island County board member, had $65,772. She raised $44,449.

— Lisesa Wallace, a former state representative and co-founder of the Rockford Anti-Racism Network, had $38,396. She raised $47,571.

— Marsha Williams, a Channahon trade school admissions adviser and community organizer, had $42,574. She raised $14,801.

— Jackie McGowan, is a former stockbroker and lobbyist who ran for California governor, had $4,457. She raised $17,745.

16th Congressional financials

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s campaign had $4.5 million cash-on-hand at the end of March. It raised $457,799 in the first three months of the year and had $225,698 in expenditures.

LaHood, a Peoria Republican, has served the 18th District since 2015, but will run in the 16th District in 2022 because of redistricting.

There are four other Republicans on the June 28 ballot. They are Rebresh Michael of Minooka, JoAnne Guillemette of Rockford and Walt Peters of Rockford. Rebresh’s campaign reports $860 and Peters’ $200. There is no data on Guillemette’s campaign.

Announcements

Meet and greet for two Republican primary candidates: state senate candidate Brett Nicklaus for state senate and Brad Fritts for state representative at Kennay Farms Distilling, 416 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.

Carroll County Republican Central Committee will have a meet and greet 5:30 p.m. June 14 at Mannys, 211 Main St., Savanna. Those schedule to attend are county board candidates for District 1, Christopher Flikkema, Susan Jacobs, Lana Soldat and John Grotto, for District 3 Riley Horton, Keith Vandermyde, William Iske and Joseph Payette, for sheriff Ryan Kloepping, for county clerk Amy Buss, for county treasurer Lydia Hutchcraft and for state’s attorney, Aaron Kaney.