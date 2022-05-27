James Lanham, State Representative 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

State Representative, 86th District candidate James Lanham answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the State Representative primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: James Lanham

What office are you seeking? State Representative District 86

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Joliet

Occupation: Private security services

Education: Wilmington high school 1991

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/612555406519736/?ref=share

What are the top issues facing your district and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Taxes. Wasteful spending. Crime. Void the FOID. the loophole that allows REGISTERED CHILD SEX OFFENDERS to live within 500 feet of a school.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths rise again, what mitigations, if any, should the state pursue?

That ship has sailed. We cant live forever under the thumb of fear.

In light of Michael Madigan’s indictment, what steps should the legislature take to address corruption and ethics concerns in the state?

Vote out EVERYONE associated with him.

Regulate lobbyists.

Regulate legislators business while in office so they can’t profit from laws they pass. Also restrict what they can do upon leaving office.

If there was one bill that you could get through the legislature next year, what would it be?

I would remove the loophole in current registered child sex offender laws that allow convicted registered child sex offenders who were “only” convicted of criminal sexual abuse or sexual abuse to live within 500 feet of a school or be in public parks. Its disturbing that someone even thought of and voted for these exemptions.

If there was one recently passed law you could repeal, what would it be?

The so called Safe T Act.

It’s restrictions on the use of force are unconstitutional. Cashless bail just re-victimizes victims when offenders walk away with no consequences. It forced unfunded mandates on every municipality.

Defend the police don’t defund them. 120,000 people signed witness slips AGAINST this bill. Legislators IGNORED this and instead voted what mike Madigan told them to do.

Do you support term limits? If yes, why and what would they look like? And if no, why not?

Yes..is it a amount of years? Amount of terms? Not sure..

It should be proposed as a state constitutional amendment.

Inflation across the country has greatly impacted the price of gasoline, food and other supplies. What should the legislature do to address these issues?

Suspend the state fuel tax.

I asked JB Pritzker that very thing via twitter with no response.

He is however very busy tweeting about the GOP.

Taxes are a top concern of Illinois voters. What do you think the underlying issues are and how would you propose addressing them?

Wasteful spending is a killer..

We need to decide what is actually a government obligation.

Things that are the job of an individual or a charity are pinned on the government and your tax dollars.

What are three things the state legislature could do to promote better fiscal responsibility within state government?

Lower taxes. Lower fees. Eliminate wasteful spending

How would you propose addressing the problems with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services?

The single worst state agency. Is it lack of funding? Lack of competency? Too much bureaucracy? I couldnt tell you where to start but it needs a total teardown.

What can be done at a state level to address crime?

Start holding criminals accountable. Stop preventing police from doing their jobs. End cashless bail before it even begins. Stop giving deals to recidivist felons. Electronic monitoring is a joke as it seems to not even be enforced. Also it should not count as time served while awaiting trial. Repeal the Safe T Act.

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

This question has nothing to do with this election. Its 2022.

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol?

This question also has nothing to do with this election.

Illinois has seen significant revenue growth from marijuana sales and enhanced gambling. Are there other industries the state should consider to grow revenue?

We have a great equestrian industry here. If the system surrounding it was better we could be on the level of other states. We can also make better use of the states hunting and shing. Grow and promote our natural resources. Tourism boom.



