Campaign notebook: Stoller gains endorsement from Illinois Farm Bureau

State Sen. Win Stoller received an endorsement as “a friend of agriculture” from Illinois Farm Bureau leaders in the 37th Illinois Senate District serving as trustees for the organization’s political action committee.

Stoller, who’s running for reelection, was unanimously endorsed when county Farm Bureau leaders met to discuss his current voting record.

“While in the Senate, Stoller has worked with Illinois Farm Bureau and his local agricultural advisory committee to guide him on decisions regarding agricultural issues,” according to a news release. “In 2021, he sponsored and passed local highway authority transparency legislation, an Illinois Farm Bureau legislative priority. He also stood with Illinois Farm Bureau in support of property rights and agricultural tax incentives while voicing opposition to the imposition of unnecessary and burdensome regulations.”

The new 37th Senate District will span across Bureau, DeKalb, Henry, La Salle, Lee, Marshall, Ogle, Peoria, Rock Island, Stark, Whiteside and Woodford counties.

Stoller faces a challenger in the primary, Dixon businessman Brett Nicklaus.

State Senate 37th district candidate Win Stoller (Photo Provided by Win Stoller )





Endorsements

Angie Normoyle, who is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 17th District U.S. House race, gained announcements from two East Moline aldermen, a Moline alderman, former state Sen. Dennis Jaocb and former Moline Mayor Mark Schweibert. Normoyle, who serves on the Rock Island County Board, and also picked up endorsements from fellow board members Melissa Moreno and Brian D. Vyncke.

Jonathan Logemann, also seeking the Democratic nod in the 17th Congressional district, received a recommendation from the Illinois Political Action Committee for Education. IPACE’s executive committee also recommended Delia Ramirez in the 3rd District primary, Rep. Sean Casten in the 6th District primary and Brad Schneider in the 10th District primary. “The IEA is especially excited to be supporting Logemann because he is an IEA member and teacher. He truly knows what supports are needed for our teachers and students because he lives it every day. We need his voice in Washington to both amplify and advocate for public education issues.” read the recommendation made by Kathi Griffin, IEA president. The Illinois Education Association is the largest union in Illinois, with 135,000 members.

Announcements

Sauk Valley Freedom Fighters will have a meet and greet for Republican party candidates 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dixon VFW, 1560 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. Candidates scheduled to speak are Darin LaHood, 16th District U.S. House; Peggy Hubbard, U.S. Senate; Thomas DeVore, state attorney general; Brett Nicklaus, state Senate 37th District; Brad Fritts, state House 74th District; and Li Arellano, state House 74th District.

Notices about public campaign appearances in the Sauk Valley should be sent to news@saukvalley.com. The Campaign Notebook will run periodically during the election season.