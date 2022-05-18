Barbara Wojnicki, Kane County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Barbara Wojnicki

What office are you seeking? Kane County Board, District #15

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Campton Township Trustee, Kane County Board, District #15

City: Campton Hills

Occupation: Public Service as the elected Kane County Board Representative

Education: Associates Degree in Business

Campaign Website: Currently Under Construction - will be Barbara4CountyBoard.com

Candidate Photo:

Kane County Board candidate Barbara Wojnicki (Photo provided by Barbara Wojnicki )

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

I do not support decreasing local property taxes. However, I very much oppose increasing local property taxes and creating more financial burdens on the residents of Kane County, especially during this time of extreme inflation.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

We are close to completion of the Longmeadow Parkway Bridge Corridor. This bridge will greatly alleviate traffic from Kane County, as well as, McHenry and Cook Counties. Section of Randall Road have been widened and resurfaced. Illinois State Highway Rte. 47 should be resurfaced throughout Kane County as this corridor is becoming an extremely busy north/south corridor. Surely, in the future, this corridor will be widened.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I strongly support the Kane County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Ron Hain’s hard work is keeping crime in Kane County to a minimum. I also am a strong supporter of all the municipal police throughout Kane County. Each day, they risk their own safety to keep the residents of Kane County safe and secure. I strongly support “Fund the Police”.

How will you work to keep crime low in Kane County?

I will make certain the Kane County Sheriff’s Department is well staffed, trained and financially supported in the Kane County Yearly Budget.

Do you support Sheriff Hain’s pre- arrest diversion program?

Yes

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Yes. As with every Government Ordinance, it needs to be reviewed every few years and updated. This is being accomplished by Kane County’s Human Resource Department and Human Resource Committee.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Discounts for licensing fees for existing businesses and for new businesses, as well

Why do you think the county has had some positions open for a while and a number of employees have left the county in recent times. Why do you think county employees are leaving?

As with any government Entity or business, employees leave for many reasons. The reasons may be employees moving out of the Kane County or wanting to work closer to where they live. They may leave the county’s employment for a higher salary. However, Kane County has been fortunate to have an array of the most talented and diligent employees that have remained employed by Kane County for several years.

How can the county seek to retain employees?

Kane County has an excellent benefit package along with an IMRF Pension package. I believe Kane County benefits are second to none! The Kane County Board works to keep real estate taxes to a minimum, but yet work to give Kane County employees yearly raises.

Do you support adding either a 0.25% or 0.50% retail tax to non-essential purchases (excluding groceries and gas)? Why or why not?

No - We do not need to impose any new taxes at this time.

If there were an increase in retail tax revenue, what would you use the additional funds for?

The dollars could be used to upgrade many of Kane County buildings that have had deferred maintenance. It may also be used to give raises to the Judiciary to provide raises for Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys. I believe with our population increasing, court cases are rising also.

Do you support a county gas tax hike? Why or why not?

No - I am opposed to any county gas tax hike, especially now when prices are close to $5 per gallon.

If there were an increase in the county gas tax revenue, how would you propose using the new money?

I would suggest it be used for county road maintenance.

Do you support more warehouse and industrial development in Kane County? Why/why not?

No - I do not support more warehouse and industrial development as it brings large semi trucks into Kane County, which create traffic backup and accidents and tears up the roads over a period of time. Residents are complaining today about the increase in Transfer Station trucks driving on Kane County roads, as well as, Illinois State Highways; ex. Rte. 38, Rte. 64, Rte. 47 and Rte. #25.

How can municipalities best deal with the increase in semi-truck traffic?

The best way municipalities can deal with increased semi- truck traffic is to work with the semi-truck companies and perhaps have the increased semi-truck traffic travel in the very early morning hours or late in the evening hours.

Should county & municipal officials be required to disclose to the public the identity of a business, such as Amazon, that seeks to locate in the county?

Yes, Kane County and municipal officials should always be transparent. Kane County residents should always be informed of future developments.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I think the Illinois Freedom of Information Act is an essential part of transparency.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Kane County is very transparent with their information and records. One thing I would like to see is a quicker response to FOIA requests. We recently have hired a Public

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

I would push against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses.

How can the county best support municipalities that are seeking to promote restaurants, nightlife, tourism (St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia)?

Most municipalities have an Economic Development Director and a Chamber of Commerce who work diligently to bring new restaurants, nightlife and tourism to their cities.

Kane County Forest Preserve has always supported Economic Development of municipalities by hosting Fox River Programs and Programs in Kane County Forest Preserve in these municipalities. Also, the Kane County Riverboat Grants have been awarded to several municipalities to help bring economic development to their communities.

How long should the county support the Kane Vax Center in Batavia?

As long as it is needed. I am hopeful we are past the deadly COVID virus.

The County Board used more of the revenue it received from the American Rescue Plan to fund mental health services than it gave to social safety net services such as homeless shelters and food pantries. How can the county make funding for nonprofits impacted by the pandemic more equitable?

The Kane County Board has awarded several grants over many years to the nonprofits. Helping residents with mental health issues helps keep some residents out of incarceration and allows them to work and live a more rewarding life. Also, mental health services is one of the nonprofits that is historically “overlooked” for the financial help they so drastically need.

Do you support giving a larger chunk of the $103 million in funding the county received to social services?

Yes, I would vote in favor of giving more funds to social services.

Do you agree with the county paying the college tuition of a public employee? Please explain.

I am never opposed to an employee wanting to move forward and increase their education to better their lives and Kane County has always had a program to help employees move forward with their education.



