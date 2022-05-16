Campaign notebook: Early voting is about to begin

Notices about public campaign appearances in the Sauk Valley should be sent to news@saukvalley.com. The news and notes will run periodically during the election season.

Early voting

The primary election is June 28. But the voting period is about to begin.

Voting by mail begins Thursday, May 19. The first day for early voting also begins.

For Whiteside County, early voting can be done at the courthouse in Morrison. Early voting will be available at the Sterling Courthouse 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 15, 16 and 17. There also will be early voting 9 a.m. to noon June 25 at the courthouse in Morrison.

For Lee County, early voting is on first floor of the Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St., Dixon. Voting will be conducted 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 19 through June 27 and 9 a.m. to noon on June 25. The courthouse will be closed May 30.

May 31 is the last day to register to vote for the general election. The grace period to register for the primary is June 1 to June 28.

Illinois representative, District 89

The campaign organization for incumbent state lawmaker Tony McCombie had $208,776 available at the close of the first quarter reporting period while challenger Victoria Onarato’s campaign had $299.21 in its account.

McCombie and Onarato are vying for the Republican nomination in the statehouse race in the 89th District.

The financial reports were filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections in April showing campaign contributions and expenditures through March 31.

Onarato’s fledgling campaign received $240.41 in donations and it spent $25.

McCombie’s campaign received $33,875 in individual contributions, the largest being $3,500 from Sullivan’s Foods of Savanna. An additional $5,575 in transfers included $2,500 from the Associated Firefighters of Illinois political action committee. Chesney for Illinois sent $1,000 and Friends of Ryan Spain of Peoria transferred $200.

McCombie’s own transfers to support other candidates included $5,000 for Citizens of John Cabello, $3,000 for the Friends of Dan Swanson, and $4,000 for the House Republican Majority. The campaign spent $5,821 with The Newberg Group of Morris for campaign consulting and mailing services and $33,74981 with Victory Enterprises of Davenport, Iowa for print and online advertising.

Announcements

Meet and greet for Brett Nicklaus, Republican primary candidate for 37th District in Illinois Senate, will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Manny’s Too, 305 11th Ave., Fulton.